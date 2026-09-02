Indians get visa-free Thailand entry, but stay cut to 30 days from Sept 15

Thailand is tightening its visa-free entry rules from September 15, 2026, cutting the maximum visa-exempt stay for Indian tourists from 60 days to 30 days. However, Indian passport holders will continue to enjoy visa-free entry for tourism, unlike an earlier proposal that would have moved Indians to a paid Visa on Arrival arrangement.

The revised rules were published in Thailand's Royal Gazette on August 31 and will take effect 15 days later, on September 15. The new framework replaces the 60-day visa-exemption scheme that had covered 93 countries and territories since 2024.

For the typical Indian tourist taking a one- or two-week holiday, the change is unlikely to make much practical difference. But travellers planning longer stays or frequent border crossings will need to pay closer attention to the new rules.

What is changing from September 15? Under the new framework, 60 countries and territories, including India, will qualify for visa-exempt tourist entry for up to 30 days. Mauritius and Seychelles nationals will receive visa-free stays of up to 15 days, while nationals of Azerbaijan, Belarus and Serbia will become eligible for Visa on Arrival at authorised checkpoints. The new 30-day visa-exemption list includes India, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Türkiye, Ukraine, UAE, UK and US.

Thailand's government says the policy overhaul is intended to balance national security, tourism and economic interests, international relations and reciprocity, while reducing overlapping visa privileges and misuse of the visa system. What does this mean for Indian travellers? The biggest takeaway is that Indians remain visa-exempt. The Thai Embassy in New Delhi has specifically confirmed that Indian passport holders will be eligible for the new 30-day visa exemption for tourism once the revised scheme takes effect. Indians who want to stay for longer than 30 days can apply for the appropriate Thai e-Visa. So, for an Indian family flying to Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, Pattaya or Chiang Mai for a holiday of 7, 10 or 15 days, there is effectively no change in the visa requirement.

The change becomes relevant primarily for travellers who previously relied on the 60-day visa-exempt period for longer stays. What if you enter Thailand before September 15? Travellers already in Thailand under the existing visa exemption, as well as those who enter before the new rules become effective, will not have their existing permitted stay shortened simply because the new rules come into force. Thailand's government has confirmed that such travellers may remain until the expiry of the period granted to them when they entered the country. The Thai Embassy in New Delhi has separately confirmed that Indian passport holders travelling before the effective date can remain in Thailand until the expiry of their permitted period of stay.

That means the crucial date for travellers is the date they enter Thailand, not simply the date on which they book their trip. What if you want to stay for more than 30 days? From September 15, Indian travellers planning to enter Thailand for tourism and stay beyond the visa-exempt period should look at the appropriate Thai e-Visa option before travelling. The Thai Embassy in New Delhi explicitly advises Indian passport holders who wish to enter Thailand for tourism for more than 30 days to apply for an appropriate e-Visa. There is also an important distinction between the initial visa exemption and any extension. Thailand's embassy guidance says the 30-day visa-exempt stay can be extended for another period of up to 30 days, but the extension is solely at the discretion of an immigration officer.

Travellers therefore should not treat a possible extension as an automatic entitlement when planning a long stay. What happens to frequent Thailand visitors? Thailand is also tightening rules around repeated visa-exempt entries through land borders. Under the new rules, visa-exempt travellers entering through land-border checkpoints will generally be limited to two entries per calendar year, although nationality-specific exceptions can be designated by the Interior Minister. There is no equivalent fixed annual numerical limit for visa-exempt entries by air. However, admission remains subject to the discretion of Thai immigration officials. Frequent visitors may be questioned about the purpose and frequency of their trips and may be asked to provide supporting information.

This could be particularly relevant to travellers who make repeated short trips to Thailand rather than taking conventional holidays. Can Indians work in Thailand on visa-free entry? Visa-free entry should not be confused with a general right to work in Thailand. Thailand's revised framework continues to distinguish between tourism/non-work activities and activities that require work authorisation. The Thai government's stated objective in revising the visa system includes preventing visa privileges from being misused for unauthorised activities. The official Thai Embassy guidance says the new visa-exemption category covers tourism as well as certain business engagements or urgent/ad-hoc work, subject to the applicable rules. It also states that an extension of stay is at the discretion of immigration officials.

Travellers undertaking activities that legally constitute employment should therefore check the relevant work-authorisation requirements rather than assuming visa-free entry is sufficient. Why did Thailand keep Indians visa-free? The decision is significant because Thailand had initially considered moving Indian travellers away from visa-free entry. In May, Thailand's Cabinet approved the withdrawal of the 60-day exemption covering 93 countries and territories, with an earlier proposal that would have changed India's status. But in July, Thailand reversed course on India and retained visa-free entry, while reducing the permitted stay to 30 days. Thailand's Tourism Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said the 30-day period was intended to better match Indian travel patterns while supporting the country's tourism industry. He also said the government could review the measure if problems emerged.

Thailand has a significant economic incentive to keep the Indian market accessible. The Tourism and Sports Ministry has said the 30-day visa exemption is important for attracting Indian visitors, including wedding and celebration groups, as Thailand targets 2.7 million Indian arrivals in 2027. "The activities permitted under the visa exemption scheme will remain unchanged. Travelers may continue to undertake non-work activities, such as attending an exhibition as a visitor or participating in an internal meet-and-greet with colleagues. Activities considered work will continue to require appropriate work authorization, such as an Urgent Work Permit. Visa-on-arrival holders cannot obtain an Urgent Work Permit and will therefore be limited to non-work activities.