Want to visit Ireland this winter? Travellers from India can do so without applying for a separate Irish visa if they meet the eligibility conditions under the country's Short-Stay Visa Waiver Programme, which has been extended until December 31, 2026.

The extension was announced on the official portal of Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration. The programme, which was originally due to expire on October 31, 2026, has been extended by two months, keeping the facility available through the Christmas and New Year holiday season.

Under the scheme, eligible travellers holding a qualifying UK short-stay visitor or business visa can also visit the Republic of Ireland without submitting a separate Irish visa application. An Irish short-stay visa normally costs €60 for a single entry and €100 for multiple entries, excluding visa application centre service charges.

First introduced in July 2011 to encourage tourism and business travel from emerging markets, the programme has been extended several times. The latest extension offers some relief to Indian travellers planning winter holidays. This is particularly relevant because Ireland removed the right to appeal short-stay visa refusals from June 1, 2026, requiring rejected applicants to submit fresh applications instead. How does Ireland's visa waiver programme work? Holding a valid UK visa alone does not make a traveller eligible for the waiver. Applicants must meet specific entry and stay conditions, according to Ireland's Immigration Service Delivery. Enter the UK first: Travellers must first enter the United Kingdom using their qualifying Travellers must first enter the United Kingdom using their qualifying UK visa and clear immigration control before proceeding to Ireland. Those flying directly from India or another third country to Dublin cannot use the waiver. An exception applies to travellers who have already used a multiple-entry UK visa to enter the UK on an earlier trip and still have valid permission to stay.

Stay for up to 90 days: Visitors can remain in Ireland for a maximum of 90 days or until their UK permission to stay expires, whichever comes first. The arrangement is not reciprocal: The waiver allows eligible UK visa holders to visit Ireland, but an Irish short-stay visa does not permit entry into the UK, including Northern Ireland. Travellers entering Northern Ireland and then crossing into the Republic of Ireland will need a double-entry or multiple-entry UK visa if they intend to return to Northern Ireland. Border checks still apply: Irish immigration officers retain the authority to question travellers and refuse entry. Visitors should carry their passport containing the used UK visa, evidence of their entry into the UK, return tickets, accommodation bookings and proof of sufficient funds.

Which countries are eligible for Ireland's visa waiver? The programme covers nationals of 21 countries, including India. The complete list is: India, China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau), Indonesia, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, Colombia and Peru. However, not every category of UK visa qualifies for the facility. Eligible UK visas: Standard short-stay visitor visas. Short-stay business visas granted for stays of up to 180 days. UK permissions not covered: Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETAs). Transit visas. Marriage and civil partnership visitor visas. Long-term visas, including student, work and family reunification permissions exceeding 180 days. There is also an important distinction for nationals of the 21 eligible countries who live in the UK on long-term visas. They cannot use the waiver and must apply separately for an Irish visa. However, they are exempt from the Irish visa application fee.

How does Ireland's visa appeal rule affect Indian travellers? The visa waiver extension comes at a time when Indian travellers face tighter procedures for challenging Irish visa refusals. From June 1, 2026, Ireland removed the right to appeal refusals of short-stay (Type C) visas. The change applies to applicants of all nationalities, including Indians applying for tourist, business or family-visit visas. Limited exceptions apply to cases covered by the EU Free Movement Directive. Under the revised rules, applicants whose short-stay visa applications are rejected on or after June 1 cannot challenge the decision through the earlier appeal process. They must submit fresh applications, addressing the reasons for the previous rejection.