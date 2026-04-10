Ireland sees 38% jump in Indian student interest amid global dip: Report

Indian students’ interest in Ireland grew by 38 per cent in 2024, even as overall outbound mobility declined by nearly 15 per cent, signalling a shift in how students and families are evaluating global education choices, according to a new report.

The Student Perception Study by OneStep Global, a study abroad platform, said this growing preference is already translating into enrolment momentum. Indian student numbers in Ireland have risen from 700 to more than 9,000 over the past decade.

As of early 2026, more than 13,000 Indian students are studying in Ireland, marking a record high and a 30 per cent increase from the previous year.

Why Ireland is seeing a shift in demand Experts say tightening visa regimes in Canada, Australia, and the UK, along with saturation in the US, are opening up space for newer destinations such as Ireland. “At a time when global education destinations face increasing scrutiny around visa policies, safety concerns and rising costs, Ireland is increasingly being recognised as a safe, stable and outcome-driven destination for Indian students,” the report said. “According to the study, Indian interest in Ireland grew by 38 per cent in 2024, the latest full-year period for which comparative trend data is available, even as overall outbound mobility declined by nearly 15 per cent, signalling a shift in how families are evaluating global education choices.”

What is driving Ireland’s appeal The findings show that Ireland is emerging as an alternative to traditional destinations, supported by several factors: • STEM-focused programmes with industry links • English-speaking environment • Shorter course durations compared to some countries • Post-study work opportunities • Presence of global companies offering employment pathways How the study was conducted The study used a mixed-method research approach, combining qualitative and quantitative inputs. • Focus group discussions with students • Development interviews with parents • In-depth interviews with counsellors • Structured surveys of 500 respondents, including undergraduate and postgraduate students and their parents