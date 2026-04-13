Japan plans up to 10x jump in visa renewals, PR fees: New rates listed

Japan is preparing to sharply increase visa renewal and permanent residency fees, a move that could significantly raise the cost of staying in the country for foreign workers.

Fees set to rise steeply after decades

For the first time since 1982, the Japanese government has moved to revise the fee framework under amendments to the Immigration Control Act. The Cabinet cleared the bill on March 10, 2026, signalling a structural shift in how immigration services are priced.

According to parliamentary testimony by Soichiro Naito, deputy commissioner at Japan’s Immigration Services Agency, the proposed changes point to a steep jump in costs across categories, as reported by Nikkei Asia:

Five-year visa renewal: Likely to rise from 6,000 Yen to around 70,000 Yen (approx $440) Short-term renewals (up to 3 months): Around 10,000 Yen Permanent residency (PR) applications: From 10,000 Yen to around 200,000 Yen This marks a multi-fold increase, particularly for long-duration visas and PR applicants, categories widely used by foreign professionals. New caps The legislative amendment does not fix final fees but instead raises the statutory ceilings, giving authorities room to calibrate charges later through government ordinances. The revised upper limits are: Up to 100,000 Yen for extensions or changes in residence status (earlier 10,000 Yen)

Up to 300,000 Yen for permanent residency applications (earlier 10,000 Yen) Officials have indicated that a tiered fee structure is likely, with charges varying based on visa duration. Final pricing is expected to be notified after the law is enacted, possibly in late 2026 or early 2027.

Why Japan is increasing visa fees According to Nikkei Asia reports, authorities have justified the increase on three broad grounds: Rising administrative costs: Handling a growing foreign population requires more resources Digitalisation push: Investment in modernising immigration systems Policy realignment: Bringing Japan’s fee structure closer to other developed economies, where immigration charges are typically higher Officials have also pointed out that Japan’s current fees are among the lowest in advanced countries, making a revision overdue from a fiscal standpoint. At the same time, the government has indicated that fee waivers or reductions may be available for applicants facing genuine financial hardship, although details are yet to be formalised.

What this means for professionals The change carries direct implications for Indian nationals living and working in Japan. The country hosts a sizeable Indian workforce across sectors such as: Information technology

Manufacturing and engineering

Education and research

Business and consulting Most of these professionals operate on renewable work visas, typically valid for one, three, or five years, requiring periodic renewals. A jump from 6,000 Yen to around 70,000 Yen for a five-year renewal represents a substantial increase in compliance costs. Similarly, the sharp rise in permanent residency fees could affect long-term settlement decisions for many Indian residents.

For families, where multiple members may need renewals or status changes, the cumulative financial impact could be significant. Timing and transition: What applicants should watch The revised fee structure is not yet in force. It will come into effect only after: 1. The Bill is passed by Japan’s parliament (Diet) 2. The government notifies actual fees within the revised caps This creates a transitional window for foreign residents. Those with upcoming renewals or PR plans may consider advancing their applications, where feasible, to avoid higher charges once the new regime is implemented. However, such decisions depend on individual eligibility timelines and documentation readiness.