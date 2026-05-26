Japan tightens rules for foreign children's residence cards from June 14

Foreign residents in Japan will have to submit facial photographs of infants and young children while applying for or renewing residence cards, after immigration authorities tightened identification requirements.

The Immigration Services Agency (ISA) of Japan said in a notice issued on May 23 that the new rule will come into effect from June 14, 2026. The requirement will apply to all foreign children who need a residence card, commonly known as the Zairyu Card, including newborns and infants staying in Japan for more than three months.

The move is part of Japan’s broader push to strengthen immigration checks and improve the use of biometric verification systems at airports and border checkpoints, according to the agency.

What is changing? Until now, facial photographs were not uniformly required for very young children in some residence card procedures. Under the new rules, every child applicant, regardless of age, will need to provide a passport-style facial photograph while: Applying for a new residence card

Renewing an existing residence card

Updating residence-related immigration records where required According to the Immigration Services Agency, the photograph must: Be taken within the last six months

Clearly show the child’s face

Have a plain background

Avoid hats or face coverings

Follow standard immigration photograph specifications The agency clarified that glasses will generally not be permitted unless medically necessary.

Parents or legal guardians will be allowed to complete the application process on behalf of children. Why Japan is introducing the rule Immigration authorities said the change is aimed at improving identity verification and reducing the possibility of identity fraud involving foreign residents. The ISA noted that facial photographs will support the country’s expanding use of facial recognition systems in immigration management and airport screening procedures. The agency also said the revision aligns Japan’s procedures for children with rules already applicable to adult foreign residents. Japan has gradually expanded digital and biometric immigration systems in recent years as it seeks tighter monitoring of cross-border movement while managing a growing foreign workforce and expatriate population.

What it means for families The rule is relevant for professionals and families living in Japan, parents with children born in Japan or relocating there will now need to arrange compliant photographs even for babies before residence card applications can be processed after June 14. While the requirement adds another administrative step, immigration experts say the process is expected to remain straightforward because applications can still be filed through regional immigration offices and, in some cases, through online systems. Families planning travel, visa renewals or dependent visa applications around mid-June may also need to factor in extra time for obtaining photographs that meet Japanese immigration standards.