Japan to cut visa fees to 10,000 yen for foreigners in financial hardship

Foreign nationals facing severe financial hardship in Japan may get some relief from sharply higher residence-related fees coming into force from October 1. However, financial difficulty alone will not be enough to qualify for a reduced fee, according to guidelines issued by Japan’s Immigration Services Agency on August 25.

The new rules will apply to foreign residents, including Indians, who need to renew or change their residence status or apply for permanent residency in Japan.

Japan visa fees to rise sharply

From October 1, the fee is about to hike by 20 fold. The fee for changing or renewing residence status will depend on the duration of the permission granted. According to the agency:

One-year residence status: 33,000 yen (about $207), compared with 6,000 yen (about US$38) currently Five years or longer: 75,000 yen (about $471), compared with the current flat fee of 6,000 yen Permanent residency: 200,000 yen (about $1,255), up from 10,000 yen (about US$63) The permanent residency fee will therefore rise 20-fold, while the fee for a five-year or longer residence status will be more than 12 times the existing charge. For Indians living and working in Japan, the increase could add a significant cost when they renew their residence status or apply for permanent residency. Who can get a lower fee? The Immigration Services Agency has provided for reduced fees for foreign nationals who meet both financial hardship and humanitarian consideration criteria.

Eligible applicants will pay: 10,000 yen (about $63) for a change or renewal of residence status 20,000 yen (about $126) for permanent residency The guidelines identify 12 categories in which humanitarian considerations may apply. These include recognised refugees, certain asylum seekers, spouses of Japanese nationals, single parents raising Japanese or special permanent resident children, and victims of human trafficking. The agency also allows for other cases where refusing residence-related permission could be considered inhumane. Applicants must additionally demonstrate financial hardship at a level comparable with the requirements under Japan's public assistance system. Financial hardship alone is not enough The distinction is important for foreign residents considering an application after October 1. Meeting the financial hardship test by itself does not automatically result in a fee reduction.

Asylum seekers face an additional condition. In general, they need to be receiving government-provided protection or living assistance to qualify under the relevant humanitarian category. A full exemption will be available only to people holding “diplomatic” or “official” residence status, according to the guidelines. This means ordinary foreign residents cannot seek a complete waiver simply because they are unable to afford the higher fees. Refugee groups question eligibility rules The reduced-fee framework has already attracted criticism from refugee support organisations. According to reports by Kyodo News and The Japan Times, refugee advocates have argued that the criteria are too narrow. One concern is that relatively few asylum seekers receive the government assistance required under the guidelines, meaning many financially vulnerable applicants could still be excluded.