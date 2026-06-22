Japan visa fee hike: Cost to jump 5x from July 1; check new rates

Japan will sharply increase visa application fees from July 1, 2026, marking its first revision in nearly five decades.

The move will see the cost of both single-entry and multiple-entry visas rise fivefold, significantly increasing upfront expenses for tourists, business travellers and professionals visiting the country.

The Japanese government says the fee revision is aimed at reflecting inflation and exchange-rate movements that have accumulated since the current visa charges were introduced in 1978.

First visa fee revision in nearly 50 years

According to an announcement by Japan's government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the fee for a single-entry visa will rise to ¥15,000, while the fee for a multiple-entry visa will increase to ¥30,000 from July 1.

The changes were approved through a Cabinet decision and announced by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi during a press conference on June 20. Explaining the decision, Motegi said the existing visa fee structure had remained unchanged since 1978 and no longer reflected current economic conditions. He stated that the revision takes into account inflation and fluctuations in currency exchange rates over the past several decades. According to reports by BBC, this is the first increase in Japanese visa fees in almost 50 years. What will the new fees be? Under the revised structure, applicants will pay:

• Single-entry visa: ¥15,000 (up from ¥3,000) • Multiple-entry visa: ¥30,000 (up from ¥6,000) Based on current exchange rates, the revised fees are roughly equivalent to: • Around ₹8,500 for a single-entry visa • Around ₹17,000 for a multiple-entry visa Actual rupee costs may vary depending on exchange rates and service charges applied by visa processing agencies. Why the change matters Japan has become an increasingly important destination for international travellers, students, skilled workers and business visitors. The country has also been working to attract more foreign talent to address labour shortages in several sectors.

The steep increase in visa fees means prospective visitors will have to budget more for travel documentation before booking flights or accommodation. While visa fees typically represent only one part of total travel costs, the revision could be particularly noticeable for applicants who travel frequently and prefer multiple-entry visas. For professionals making repeated business trips, the higher cost of obtaining a multiple-entry visa may become an additional factor in travel planning. Impact on Indian applicants India is among the significant source markets for Japan's tourism and business travel sectors. Indian travellers visit Japan for leisure, corporate travel, conferences, higher education and employment.

The revised fee structure will directly affect a broad range of Indian applicants seeking entry clearance for Japan after July 1. Those who are planning travel in the coming months and are eligible to apply immediately may consider submitting their visa applications before the new charges take effect. Applications processed under the current fee structure could result in substantial savings, particularly for multiple-entry visas. What applicants should do Before filing an application, prospective travellers should: • Check the latest visa requirements and eligibility criteria • Verify current processing timelines • Confirm applicable fees based on the date of application