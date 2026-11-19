Malaysia's visa-free entry facility for Indian nationals will end on December 31, 2026, according to the latest update on the country's official immigration and visa websites. This means Indian passport holders will need to apply for a visa to visit Malaysia from January 1, 2027, unless the government announces an extension or a change in policy.

In its update, the Immigration Department of Malaysia listed India among the countries whose citizens are required to obtain a visa to enter the country. It stated that the visa exemption for Indian nationals was valid only until December 31, 2026. Other countries on the visa-required list include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

The development comes two months after the Indian High Commission in Malaysia cautioned Indian nationals against misusing the 30-day visa-free entry facility to travel to the country in search of employment. Visa-free facility led to growth in Indian tourist arrivals The visa-free facility had helped make Malaysia a popular destination among Indian travellers. Tourism Malaysia recorded 738,000 tourist arrivals from India during January-June 2026, placing the country among Malaysia's top five tourism source markets, alongside China, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia. Malaysia received 1.56 million Indian tourist arrivals in 2025. The country had set a target of attracting 2.1 million Indian tourists in 2026. It also had more than 190 direct flights a week connecting India and Malaysia, according to Tourism Malaysia data.

Indian High Commission's advisory In September 2026, the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur had clarified that the 30-day visa-free entry facility for Indian passport holders was intended for tourism and social visits, not employment. The mission warned that using the facility to look for or take up a job could result in serious immigration and legal consequences. It said it had noticed a "noticeable increase" in the number of Indians arriving in Malaysia under the visa-free arrangement with the intention of seeking employment. The High Commission also cautioned that some Indian nationals were being misled by unscrupulous agents making false promises of jobs in Malaysia. Travellers arriving without the required work authorisation risked overstaying or acquiring illegal immigration status.

Visa-free entry does not allow Indians to work in Malaysia The 30-day visa-free facility allowed Indian passport holders to visit Malaysia for tourism and social purposes. It did not grant permission to work in the country. Anyone seeking employment in Malaysia must obtain the appropriate work authorisation. A job offer or a promise of employment from an agent does not replace the requirement for valid immigration permission. What documents should Indian tourists carry when visiting Malaysia? The Indian High Commission advised genuine tourists to carry the necessary documents to avoid immigration-related difficulties on arrival. These included: - A valid and verifiable return air ticket. - Confirmed hotel booking.