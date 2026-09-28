New US Green Card Bill targets jobs, family visas and lottery: What to know

A proposed US Senate Bill could overhaul employment-based Green Cards, sharply narrow family-sponsored immigration and end the Diversity Visa lottery.

For Indian applicants, the biggest potential change would be replacement of the existing employment-based system with a points-based model.

What does the Bill propose?

Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama introduced the Americans First Immigration Act on September 23, 2026. The proposal has been read twice and referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The Bill is not US law. The existing Green Card, family immigration and Diversity Visa rules therefore remain unchanged.

According to Tuberville's office, the legislation would make skills, economic contribution, English proficiency and self-sufficiency more important in the legal immigration system.

Employment Green Cards could move to points system The Bill proposes replacing the current employment-based preference system, including routes such as EB-1, EB-2 and EB-3, with a points-based framework. Points would be linked to factors such as: • educational qualifications; • English-language ability; • age; • salary and the value of a US job offer; • military service; and • extraordinary achievements. Research on the proposal indicates that applicants would generally need a US job offer, meet a minimum points threshold and satisfy certain age and English-language requirements. The proposal would also require employers to recruit US workers first and take steps to ensure foreign workers do not displace them.

For Indian professionals, this could be significant because many are already navigating long employment-based Green Card queues. A move away from the existing preference categories would change how applicants qualify if the proposal eventually becomes law. However, the Bill's introduction itself does not alter the status of existing applications or create a new Green Card system. Family-sponsored immigration would be narrower The proposal also seeks to reduce the categories of relatives who can obtain permanent residence through family sponsorship. Under the proposed framework, family-sponsored immigration would largely be limited to spouses and minor children. Existing pathways involving parents of adult US citizens, siblings and some other relatives would be removed or curtailed.

This could affect Indian families that use the family-based immigration system to bring relatives to the US. The impact would depend on the final wording of any legislation that Congress might eventually pass. The current family-sponsored categories continue to apply while the Bill remains under consideration. Diversity Visa lottery could be scrapped The Bill proposes eliminating the Diversity Visa programme and replacing it with a points-based system focused on factors such as education, English proficiency and employment prospects. For Indian nationals, the direct impact of this particular proposal is limited because India is already excluded from the Diversity Visa lottery in years when its immigration levels exceed the programme's eligibility threshold.

However, eliminating the programme altogether would change the immigration route for nationals of countries that currently qualify. What should Indian applicants do now? The most important point is that Indian applicants do not need to change their immigration plans solely because this Bill has been introduced. The proposal still has to go through the US legislative process. It would need congressional approval and further action before any of these changes could take effect. For now, applicants should distinguish between the proposed system and the rules currently in force: Current rules: Existing employment-based Green Card categories, family-sponsored routes and applicable immigration programmes continue to operate. Proposed rules: A points-based employment system, narrower family sponsorship and the elimination of the Diversity Visa lottery are part of the Bill and are not currently applicable.