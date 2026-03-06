New Zealand golden visa: $3 mn can now open home buying route for investors

New Zealand is reopening its luxury property market to wealthy foreign investors, at a time when rising geopolitical tensions are fuelling demand for distant safe havens. From today, holders of the country’s so-called golden visas will be allowed to buy or build homes worth at least NZ$5 million ($3 million).

The move opens the top end of New Zealand’s housing market to foreign buyers after months of political negotiation within the coalition government.

The process began in April, 2025, when the government relaunched its Active Investor Plus visa as part of a broader effort to lift a sluggish economy by drawing in wealthy migrants and their capital.

Data from Immigration New Zealand shows there had been 589 applications covering 1,891 people as of February 26, with a potential minimum investment of NZ$3.5 billion. Around 37 per cent of applicants are from the United States. Earlier, there was a ban on foreign buyers, introduced under former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, which meant that although these visa holders could live in New Zealand, they could not buy a home. That clampdown was brought in to curb offshore speculation that was blamed for pushing up house prices, even though official data showed foreign buyers accounted for only a small share of sales at the time.

In September, the government said it would create an exemption to those rules. That exemption came into force on Friday. The change comes as New Zealand’s property market remains stuck in a multi-year downturn. According to the QV House Price Index, prices are down by as much as 28 per cent in Wellington and 20 per cent in Auckland from their January, 2022, peak. What are the investment routes under the scheme? New Zealand offers two categories under its golden visa framework. Most applicants have chosen the Growth category, which requires a minimum investment of NZ$5 million over three years. A smaller group has applied through the Balanced category, which requires at least NZ$10 million over five years. Under the earlier version of the scheme, the minimum investment was NZ$15 million.

Taken together, these applications represent a potential minimum investment pipeline of NZ$3.39 billion. So far, 430 applications have been approved in principle, including 72 in the Balanced category and 358 in the Growth category. Six withdrawal requests have also been processed, while another 143 applications remain under assessment. The average time for an application under the new settings to receive approval in principle is 25 working days. What approvals and funds have been committed so far? As of February 26, 2026, a total of 182 applications had been fully approved and applicants granted resident visas. Of these, 105 fall under the Balanced category and 484 under the Growth category.

The total committed investment from approved applicants stands at about NZ$3.47 billion for New Zealand’s economy. Most of that money has so far been directed into Invest New Zealand-approved managed funds and bonds. How are applications split by nationality? Applications received and the number of people by key nationalities are as follows: Austria: 2 applications, 10 people Belgium: 1 application, 4 people Canada: 3 applications, 10 people China: 98 applications, 323 people Czech Republic: 1 application, 7 people Finland: 2 applications, 6 people France: 1 application, 4 people Germany: 40 applications, 154 people Great Britain: 8 applications, 18 people

Grenada: 1 application, 3 people Hong Kong: 79 applications, 259 people Iceland: 1 application, 1 person Indonesia: 1 application, 5 people Ireland: 1 application, 4 people Japan: 15 applications, 49 people Malaysia: 1 application, 2 people Malta: 1 application, 2 people Netherlands: 6 applications, 20 people Philippines: 1 application, 3 people Poland: 1 application, 4 people Romania: 1 application, 2 people Russia: 3 applications, 12 people Singapore: 26 applications, 97 people South Africa: 1 application, 2 people South Korea: 15 applications, 45 people Spain: 1 application, 6 people Switzerland: 6 applications, 18 people Taiwan: 30 applications, 100 people Tonga: 1 application, 4 people

Turkey: 1 application, 4 people Ukraine: 1 application, 2 people United States of America: 219 applications, 637 people Vietnam: 16 applications, 66 people Total: 589 applications, 1,891 people What changed in April, 2025? New rules for the Active Investor Plus Visa took effect in April, 2025, easing several requirements in a bid to attract more high-net-worth applicants. Key changes included: > Introduction of two investment categories: Growth and Balanced > Reduction in the minimum investment from NZ$15 million to NZ$5 million for Growth and NZ$10 million for Balanced > Expansion of eligible investments to include bonds and certain property-type assets for Balanced category applicants