New Zealand raises visa income threshold to Rs 36 lakh April 2026

New Zealand on Wednesday announced an increase in income and sponsorship thresholds for several visa categories, with changes set to take effect from April 30, 2026. The move will directly affect those applying under parent visa routes, including the Parent Category Resident Visa and Parent Boost Visitor Visa, where income requirements are set to rise.

The adjustment will also apply to selected Pacific visa pathways, though these changes do not affect Indian applicants.

The updates are part of routine annual revisions linked to wage levels, benefit settings, and living costs in New Zealand, according to immigration authorities.

What is changing for parent visas

Under the revised rules, sponsorship income requirements for parent visas will rise in line with the updated median wage. For the Parent Boost Visitor Visa, minimum annual income requirements for sponsors will increase, with higher thresholds depending on the number of parents being sponsored. Applicants will also face revised personal income and savings requirements. Those applying alone will need higher annual earnings or increased funds in bank accounts, with additional thresholds for applicants including a partner. For the Parent Category Resident Visa, sponsors must meet updated income levels based on selected qualifying periods in the three years prior to application selection. Authorities have clarified that applications already submitted will not be affected.

Parent Boost Visitor Visa income rules Minimum annual income for one sponsor from April 30, 2026 NZD $72,800 (about Rs 36.5 lakh) to sponsor one parent NZD $109,200 (about Rs 54.7 lakh) to sponsor two parents NZD $145,600 (about Rs 73 lakh) to sponsor three parents NZD $182,000 (about Rs 91.2 lakh) to sponsor four parents NZD $218,400 (about Rs 1.09 crore) to sponsor five parents NZD $254,800 (about Rs 1.27 crore) to sponsor six parents Minimum annual income for two sponsors from April 30, 2026 NZD $109,200 (about Rs 54.7 lakh) to sponsor one parent

NZD $145,600 (about Rs 73 lakh) to sponsor two parents NZD $182,000 (about Rs 91.2 lakh) to sponsor three parents NZD $218,400 (about Rs 1.09 crore) to sponsor four parents NZD $254,800 (about Rs 1.27 crore) to sponsor five parents NZD $291,200 (about Rs 1.46 crore) to sponsor six parents Sponsors must meet the minimum income each year and must have earned at least that amount in two of the past three New Zealand tax years, covering April 1 to March 31, before applying. Applicants can fund their own stay Applicants under the Parent Boost Visitor Visa can instead support themselves through income or savings. These thresholds will also rise from April 30, 2026.

Annual income NZD $33,663.24 (about Rs 16.9 lakh) a year NZD $51,182.56 (about Rs 25.6 lakh) a year if including a partner Personal funds NZD $170,000 (about Rs 85 lakh) in savings NZD $260,000 (about Rs 1.3 crore) if including a partner These figures are based on New Zealand Superannuation rates, with applicants required to show either equivalent annual income or funds covering five years. Pacific visa categories also revised New Zealand will also revise income thresholds for Pacific Access Category and Samoan Quota applicants from April 30, 2026. For applicants with dependent children, the minimum income requirement will increase from NZ $54,133.04 to NZ $55,404.96 per year.