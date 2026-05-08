New Zealand to make citizenship test mandatory from 2027: What to know
Online process likely to ask applicants questions about the country's history, governance system and civic responsibilitesAmit Kumar New Delhi
New Zealand will introduce a mandatory citizenship test from January 1 that will ask applicants questions about the country’s history, culture and governance — a step that weighs on the chances of thousands of Indian-origin permanent residents.
New Zealand is considered one of the easier developed countries for migrants to obtain citizenship after permanent residency. Unlike Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States, it did not require a formal citizenship knowledge test. That changed on Wednesday when New Zealand announced the test to ensure applicants have a “stronger” understanding of the country’s history, laws, culture and civic values.
Applicants will have to pass a computer-based citizenship examination on multiple areas linked to national identity and civic understanding, according to government statements.
Topics expected to be covered include:
- New Zealand’s history, culture and values
- The Treaty of Waitangi (Te Tiriti o Waitangi), considered the country’s founding document
- The structure of government and legal system
- Rights and responsibilities of citizens
- Civic responsibilities and participation
The government said the test will be offered in English as well as te reo Māori, the indigenous language of New Zealand.
Applicants will need to secure a minimum passing score, although the exact marks and format have not yet been released. The examination will take place at approved centres and candidates who fail initially will be allowed to retake the test.
In its statement, the government said the new requirement is intended to ensure citizens have a “sound understanding of New Zealand and what it means to be a Kiwi”.
Existing citizenship rules will continue
The citizenship test will be an additional requirement rather than a replacement for existing rules.
Immigration New Zealand said applicants will still need to satisfy current eligibility conditions, including:
- Holding permanent residency for at least five years
- Spending a minimum of 1,350 days physically present in New Zealand during that period
- Meeting “good character” requirements
- Demonstrating adequate English-language ability or te reo Māori proficiency
This means permanent residency will continue to remain the key pathway toward citizenship, but the overall process may become more structured and time-consuming.
Why this matters for Indians
New Zealand has emerged as a preferred migration destination for Indian students, skilled professionals and families over the last decade, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, information technology, engineering, hospitality and construction.
Many Indian migrants move to New Zealand first on student or skilled worker visas, later obtaining permanent residency and eventually citizenship. The new policy means those already planning their long-term settlement route will now need to prepare for an additional examination stage.
Immigration experts globally have noted that citizenship tests are increasingly being used by governments to emphasise integration, civic awareness and national identity among migrants.
The New Zealand move also brings its citizenship framework closer to other major immigrant-receiving nations. Australia, Canada, the UK and the US already require applicants to clear citizenship or civics tests before naturalisation.
What applicants should do now
The citizenship test will begin from January 2027, and detailed guidelines are expected later this year.
According to Immigration New Zealand, further information such as:
- Sample questions
- Study materials
- Passing criteria
- Test fees
- Registration process
Will be released in stages during 2026.
For Indian-origin permanent residents planning to apply for citizenship over the next few years, immigration advisers say it may be useful to start following updates closely and familiarising themselves with New Zealand’s civic and constitutional framework early.