Oman eases residency rules for foreign property buyers, investors: Details

Oman has relaxed its residency rules for foreign investors and property owners, allowing eligible applicants to obtain residency without a local sponsor and making it easier for expatriates to bring their families to the country.

The changes, introduced through Decision No. 87/2026 by the Royal Oman Police and published in the Official Gazette, are aimed at attracting more foreign investment and strengthening Oman’s real estate sector.

The revised framework simplifies the process for the “Owner Visa”, a residency route linked to property ownership.

Foreign nationals who own residential units, as well as authorised representatives of companies that own property can now apply for residency based on ownership certification without requiring a sponsor.

Applicants, however, will need to enter Oman within three months from the date of visa issuance to activate the residency process. What has changed for foreign investors and property owners? Under the new rules, foreign property owners get a more direct route to residency. Earlier, sponsorship requirements and administrative procedures could make residency applications more complex for some categories of expatriates. The reforms allow: • Foreign residential property owners to apply for residency without a local sponsor • Legal representatives of property-owning companies to access residency benefits • Eligible investors to use property ownership documents as the basis for their residency application

The move is part of Oman’s broader strategy to attract overseas capital and encourage participation in its property market. Family sponsorship rules expanded Along with investor-friendly changes, Oman has widened the categories of people who can sponsor family members. The revised rules allow the following groups to sponsor dependants: • GCC nationals • Licensed foreign investors • Foreign property owners • Foreign workers employed by government entities The expanded provisions will mainly benefit first-degree family members, including spouses and children. Why the changes matter for investors Oman has a significant Indian expatriate population, with Indians working across sectors, including construction, healthcare, trading, services and business activities. Indian investors have also shown interest in West Asian real estate markets due to proximity, business opportunities and tax advantages.

The new residency framework could make Oman more attractive for Indians looking at property ownership as a route to longer-term residence in the West Asia region. Unlike traditional employment-linked residency routes, property-based residency provides investors with an option that is connected to asset ownership rather than only a job contract. However, applicants will need to meet Oman’s property ownership and approval requirements before receiving residency benefits. Residency linked to property ownership The revised rules also establish a clear connection between property ownership and residency status. If the property linked to the residency permit is sold or transferred through a legal transaction, the residency permits issued to the property owner and accompanying family members will automatically expire.