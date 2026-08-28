Over 35,000 Indians got UK settlement in 2026, up 51% amid tighter rules

Indian nationals have emerged as the largest group gaining permanent settlement and citizenship in the United Kingdom, just as the British government prepares to make settlement rules significantly tougher.”

Indian nationals received 35,384 grants of Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) in the year ending June 2026, up 51 per cent from the previous year, according to UK Home Office data. ILR allows migrants to live and work in Britain without a time limit and is an important step towards British citizenship.

The number of grants is significant because the UK is proposing to extend the standard qualifying period for settlement from five years to 10 years.

Indians lead UK settlement numbers The Home Office attributed the rise largely to the growing number of Indians who arrived in the UK through work routes in recent years and have now completed the required period of continuous residence, according to PTI. Overall, grants of ILR rose 24 per cent during the year, according to the latest immigration statistics. For Indians already in the UK, the timing is important. Those who entered Britain under routes that currently provide a five-year path to settlement may be affected by the government’s proposed reforms, depending on the final transitional arrangements. Citizenship grants also led by Indians Indians also topped the British citizenship table during the 2025-26 period.

The UK granted citizenship to 24,851 Indian nationals, followed by 18,489 Pakistani nationals, according to figures reported by PTI. [Whena and which is the third group?] The Home Office said Indian and Pakistani nationals continued to account for the largest numbers of citizenship grants, mainly through naturalisation, in line with long-term settlement trends. Settlement and citizenship are different stages. ILR provides permanent residence rights, while citizenship is a separate process with additional eligibility requirements. However, obtaining ILR is generally an important milestone for migrants who eventually want to become British citizens. Why the UK is tightening settlement rules The numbers come as Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood prepares to introduce stricter settlement rules.

Under the proposals, the standard period for obtaining settlement would rise from five years to 10 years. The government has also indicated much longer qualifying periods for some categories. PTI reported that low-paid workers could face a 15-year wait for ILR, while migrants who access taxpayer-funded benefits could potentially face a qualifying period of up to 20 years. The changes are particularly significant for Indians because of their large presence in Britain's work, student and professional migration routes. The government is expected to provide more details on transitional arrangements for migrants who are already in the UK and were expecting to qualify for ILR between 2026 and 2030.

Mahmood has said that transitional provisions could apply to "borderline cases" involving migrants who have been in Britain for nearly five years. Indian student numbers are falling The settlement figures contrast with a decline in India's student migration to the UK. According to PTI, 82,523 Indian students were granted UK student visas in the year ending June 2026, down 16 per cent from the previous year. India was overtaken by China, which recorded 86,368 student visa grants. Indians nevertheless remained the largest nationality group receiving Graduate route extensions, with 64,495 grants during the year. However, the number declined from the previous year. PTI reported that the fall was largely linked to an 81 per cent decline in grants to dependent family members after the UK tightened rules covering dependants of international students.