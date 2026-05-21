Paraguay's new Golden Visa could cost Indians ₹1.9 cr, but offers direct PR

Paraguay has launched a new investor residency programme that allows foreign nationals to obtain direct permanent residence through investments in sectors including real estate, tourism and the stock market, as countries increasingly compete for globally mobile investors and wealthy migrants.

The new “Investor Pass” expands Paraguay’s existing investor immigration framework and creates multiple new pathways to permanent residency for foreigners making qualifying investments in the country.

"Previously, investors could only make commercial and industrial investments to qualify for permanent residence. Permanent residence permits in Paraguay are valid for 10 years, renewable every 10 years, and authorize holders to engage in lawful work and business activities in Paraguay. These new categories will create additional opportunities for individuals to obtain permanent residence in Paraguay," said immigration consultancy firm Fragomen.

Under the programme: Here’s how much Paraguay’s residency programme costs Indians Using an approximate exchange rate of: ₹96 per US dollar, the investment thresholds work out to: Tourism investment route: $ 150,000 Approx: ₹1.44 crore Real estate investment route: $ 200,000 Approx: ₹1.92 crore Paraguay stock market investment route: $200,000 Approx: ₹1.92 crore Business investment route: $70,000 Approx: ₹67 lakh Plus creation of: five local jobs. The programme significantly expands Paraguay’s earlier investor residency system, which mainly focused on commercial investments and local employment generation. Direct permanent residency — without years of temporary visas

One of the biggest attractions for Indians is that successful applicants can receive: direct permanent residency, instead of first spending years on temporary permits. The residency is valid for: 10 years, and can be renewed repeatedly. Foreign residents are also permitted to: work, operate businesses, and carry out economic activities legally in Paraguay. Why Indians may start paying attention Interest in residency-by-investment and “Plan B” migration strategies has risen sharply among wealthy Indians after the pandemic amid: visa backlogs, rising taxation concerns globally, geopolitical uncertainty, and stricter immigration systems in many Western countries.

Investment categories explained by Fragomen: Eligibility and details Commercial and industrial investment (SUACE) route This category brings under the Investor Pass framework the existing investor program administered by SUACE (Sistema Unificado de Apertura y Cierre de Empresas). Requirements include a minimum investment of $70,000 and the creation of at least five jobs for Paraguayan citizens. Applicants must submit an investment plan for commercial or industrial activities that is pre-approved by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MIC). Investment in the Paraguayan stock market Applicants may qualify through a financial investment of at least USD 200,000 in Paraguay’s stock market for a minimum period of two years.

Real estate investment Applicants may qualify through a minimum investment of USD 200,000 in real estate projects in Paraguay. Eligible investments must involve the acquisition, development or operation of real estate not intended for personal use. Tourism investment Applicants must invest at least $ 150,000 in tourism-related infrastructure, services or activities. Residence validity Successful applicants are granted permanent residence directly under the program, consistent with Paraguay’s existing investor residence framework. These permanent residence permits are valid for 10 years and renewable every 10 years. Work authorization As with other permanent residence categories in Paraguay, permanent residence under the Investor Pass grants authorization to engage in any lawful work or business activities in the country.

Dependents Family members cannot be included under the Paraguay Investor Pass. Instead, dependents must apply separately for temporary residence. After two years, the principal applicant may sponsor eligible family members for permanent residence. The situation Residence validity. Successful applicants are granted permanent residence directly under the program, consistent with Paraguay’s existing investor residence framework. These permanent residence permits are valid for 10 years and renewable every 10 years. Work authorization. As with other permanent residence categories in Paraguay, permanent residence under the Investor Pass grants authorization to engage in any lawful work or business activities in the country.