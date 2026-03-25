Passports taken, fake visas issued: How 55 Indians fell for Europe job scam

The Noida Police on March 9 said they had busted a gang allegedly involved in forging visas and duping people with promises of jobs abroad. One person has been arrested, while another accused is still on the run.

Saksham Sharma, also known as Bittu Sharma, was arrested from ATS Road near the Sai Nursery area on Sunday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said on March 9 that the action followed a complaint lodged at the Bisrakh Police Station on March 7.

“In the complaint, the informant said that the accused, Saksham Sharma alias Bittu Sharma and Rajiv Sharma alias Surendra, had opened an office in the name of Sky Visa Venture at Gaur City Mall,” said Avasthy.

How the alleged visa racket worked Police said the accused contacted people through phone calls and other channels, offering to arrange work visas for jobs abroad. “They would obtain passports from the victims on the pretext of arranging work visas, but later prepared fake visas and sent them to the customers through WhatsApp,” said Avasthy. The gang is alleged to have cheated several people of lakhs of rupees. According to investigators: — Passports were collected from applicants as part of the process — Victims were charged between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1 lakh each

— Fake visa documents were later shared through mobile phones Police said the fraud came to light after some victims verified their documents with embassies and found the visas to be fake. During the investigation, officers seized: Eight passports 90 visiting cards 24 photocopies of fake visas Six blank visa envelopes 37 letter pads of Sky Visa Venture One firm registration document and two firm certificates Two counterfeit seals Three mobile phones Rs 47,000 in cash Police said Sharma used the name “Bittu”, while his associate Surendra used the alias “Rajeev Sharma”. The accused had also been booked earlier in similar cases at the Medical Police Station in Meerut district and in Panipat district of Haryana, police said.

A search is underway for Rajiv Sharma, alias Surendra. “Teams have been formed to trace and arrest the other accused involved in the racket,” said Avasthy. How victims were drawn into the scheme Accounts from victims suggest the operation relied heavily on trust built over time. According to a report by The Indian Express, around 55 migrant workers from across India were added to a WhatsApp group and believed they were being prepared for jobs in Europe. Many of them had previously worked together in Russia. They had travelled there in November 2023 and found jobs at a tailoring company that made uniforms for the military.

Over time, they formed a network of workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. But conditions worsened, they said. “In November, all of us returned to India as things in the company were not going accordingly and we had not seen our families for over a year,” Anish was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. A month later, discussions resumed in the group about leaving again, this time exploring options in Poland, Finland and Germany. It was then that a new person joined the group. “Someone among us had added Surendra to our group and with the way he spoke we trusted him,” said Ali Waris, 24.

The group said Surendra claimed to have links with European employers and operated from an office in Greater Noida. He offered to arrange work visas at lower rates — around Rs 1.5 lakh for Russia and Rs 3.5 lakh for Poland and Finland. “All of us thought that it was not a bad deal,” Ali said. “We are not very educated people. Last time, all of us had gone through some agent. Since we were 55 people, we did not think that we would be duped.” Several agreed to pay. Ali and Mannu Kumar, 23, said they paid Rs 6 lakh together for jobs in Poland. Mannu, from Prayagraj, said he borrowed the money from his elder brother.

“They are asking me, when is my flight. I have no passport and no money to return to my brother – what do I tell my family?” Mannu said. Others paid different amounts. Arvind Kumar from Gorakhpur said he paid Rs 2 lakh. Anish said he paid Rs 15,000 initially and planned to pay the remaining Rs 80,000 after receiving his visa. ALSO READ: Canada super visa update: New income rules kick in March 31 for families At first, the process appeared genuine. Victims said passports were collected and agreements were drafted, promising overseas employment. The agents stayed in touch and continued to reassure them.

When doubts began to surface Concerns began after inconsistencies appeared in the documents. Anish said it was an “invitation letter” that first raised suspicion. “I told them, we first get a visa and then an invitation — how was it possible?” he said. The next day, he received a visa document on WhatsApp. “It did not look fake but did not look real either,” he said. Around the same time, the accused continued to call and ask for pending payments. Concerned, Anish and Arvind decided to verify the documents. On March 6, they visited an embassy official.

They were told the visa was fake and that no such company existed. Now, for most workers, money is not the primary concern, but their passports. What the law says Forging or using fake visas is a crime both in India and abroad. “Forging a visa or attempting to travel on a forged visa is a serious offence punishable under the laws of all countries,” Soniya Putta, partner at Mumbai-based law firm Solomon & Co told Business Standard In India, the Passport Act prohibits travel without valid documents. Section 12(1) provides for imprisonment of one to five years and a fine between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000. Putta noted that fake documents also fall under Sections 336 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.