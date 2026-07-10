Planning to move to Australia? Your visa may now cost up to 25% more

If you're planning to study, work or settle in Australia, you'll now have to budget for significantly higher visa costs.

The Australian government has increased Visa Application Charges (VACs) for most visa categories from July 1, 2026, with application fees rising by around 25 per cent across the board. Some popular work visas have seen even steeper increases, adding hundreds or even thousands of Australian dollars to the cost of applying.

The revised charges apply to all visa applications lodged on or after July 1.

Which visas have become more expensive?

The biggest impact will be felt by international students and skilled workers.

The application fee for the Student visa (subclass 500) has increased to AUD 2,500, up from AUD 2,000, meaning primary applicants will now pay an additional AUD 500. Among employer-sponsored visas: Skills in Demand (subclass 482): AUD 4,015 (up from AUD 3,210)

Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186): AUD 6,140 (up from AUD 4,910)

Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional (subclass 494): AUD 6,140 (up from AUD 4,910) Fees have also increased for applicants seeking Temporary Work (subclass 400), Training (subclass 407) and National Innovation (subclass 858) visas. Applying for Australian citizenship? You'll pay more too Prospective Australian citizens will also see modest fee increases.

The application fee for citizenship by conferral under the general eligibility pathway has increased to AUD 595 from AUD 575. Meanwhile: Citizenship by descent: AUD 380 (previously AUD 370)

Evidence of Australian citizenship: AUD 290 (previously AUD 280)

Challenging a visa refusal will also cost more Applicants seeking to challenge migration decisions before the Administrative Review Tribunal (ART) will now pay AUD 3,727, up from AUD 3,580, for most migration review applications. The revised fee applies to reviews involving most non-protection visa decisions, including certain employer sponsorship and nomination matters. What hasn't changed? The Australian government has not increased:

Skilling Australians Fund (SAF) levy

Employer nomination application fees

Standard Business Sponsorship application fees These charges remain unchanged despite the broader revision in visa application fees. Are there any concessions? Yes. Applicants holding passports issued by eligible Pacific-region countries will continue to receive reduced visa application charges under Australia's updated regulations. The government has also advised applicants to use its official Visa Pricing Estimator to calculate the exact fees applicable to their visa category. What does this mean for Indians? India remains one of Australia's largest source countries for international students and skilled migrants. The higher visa charges will increase the upfront cost of moving to Australia, particularly for students and professionals applying under employer-sponsored pathways.