Portugal golden visa: Citizenship wait doubles to 10 yrs, civic test added

Portugal has tightened its citizenship rules for foreign investors, extending the time required to obtain a passport as the country faces record levels of immigration.

The Bill, signed into law by Antonio José Seguro on May 3, doubles the residency period for most applicants under the golden visa programme, which allows non-Europeans to gain residency through investment.

The golden visa offers a fast-track route through options such as a minimum €500,000 investment in eligible funds, with applicants previously able to seek citizenship after five years in the programme.

What changes for applicants

Under the new law, the timeline to citizenship has been extended across categories:

• Most foreign nationals: 5 years to 10 years • EU nationals and citizens of Portuguese-speaking countries such as Brazil, Angola and Mozambique: 3 years to 7 years • Residency period will now begin when the first residence permit is issued, not at the time of application • A new civic knowledge test and a declaration of commitment to democratic values will be required The changes apply broadly across applicants, including those from Lusophone countries, who will now need to wait seven years instead of five to qualify for citizenship. President flags concerns over pending cases Despite approving the Bill, Seguro raised concerns about how the changes could affect applications already in progress.

“That would constitute an undesirable breach of trust in the state, at the domestic and international level,” said Seguro, referring to the possibility of the new rules being applied retrospectively. He added that there was a need to ensure pending applications remain unaffected. “The importance of guaranteeing that pending processes are not, effectively, affected by the legislative change, which would constitute an undesirable breach of trust in the state, at the domestic and international level,” said Seguro. ALSO READ: L-1 visa: How firms can transfer foreign staff to launch projects in US On delays in processing, he said timelines should not be extended due to administrative inefficiencies. “The importance of ensuring that the counting of legally fixed timelines for obtaining nationality is not affected by the slowness of the state,” he said.

Backdrop of rising immigration The policy shift comes as Portugal deals with a sharp rise in its foreign population. A record 1.5 million residents, around 15% of the population, are now foreign nationals, nearly three times the level seen in 2019, according to the Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum. ALSO READ: My visa-to-citizenship journey took 17 yrs: US leader on immigration debate The government has also been trying to clear a backlog of immigration applications, including those linked to the golden visa scheme. Investors must reassess timelines According to Mark Damsgaard, founder of Global Residence Index, the changes may prompt some investors to reconsider their options.