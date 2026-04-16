Probe finds Pakistani, Bangladeshi nationals faking being gay for UK asylum

Migrants of Pakistani and Bangladeshi descent are being charged thousands of pounds by immigration advisers to pretend to be gay in order to claim asylum in the UK, an undercover media investigation claimed on Wednesday.

A report by BBC said its reporters found that migrants whose visas were about to expire were being given false cover stories and coached on how to create fabricated evidence. They were then able to apply for asylum on the basis that they were gay and would face danger if returned to countries such as Pakistan or Bangladesh.

“The UK's asylum process offers protection to people who can't return to their home countries because they would be in danger, for example in countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh where gay sex is illegal,” the report said.

How the alleged coaching worked The investigation said advisers were guiding migrants step by step on how to build a case. According to the BBC, reporters posed as international students from Pakistan and Bangladesh whose visas were due to expire. During the operation, they were shown how false claims could be constructed. The methods included creating fake personal histories linked to sexual orientation, religion or political views, producing staged photographs and participating in organised protests, using fake news websites to support claims, and presenting bogus medical or psychological conditions as evidence. The report said three common routes were being used for such claims:

• Fear of persecution based on sexual orientation • Fear linked to religious beliefs • Fear tied to political activity Who is using this route The investigation pointed to a shift in the profile of asylum seekers using this pathway. “These are often people whose student, work or tourist visas have expired, rather than those who have just arrived in the country on small boats or through other illegal routes. This group now makes up 35 per cent of all asylum claims, which topped 100,000 in 2025,” the report said. Official data from the UK Home Office showed that Pakistan recorded the highest number of asylum claims citing sexual orientation in 2023, followed by Bangladesh. Nigeria, India and Uganda were also among the top five countries for such claims.

The findings have triggered a strong response from opposition politicians. “This exposes the scam at the heart of many asylum claims. Bogus advisers help illegal immigrants make up claims to game to get asylum, for example by pretending to be gay,” said Chris Philp, the Opposition Conservatives’ shadow home secretary. “The whole system is rotten. The asylum system must be totally overhauled so only a very small number of people facing real personal persecution with real evidence to support it are given asylum. This asylum scam must end. And illegal immigrants should be banned from seeking asylum at all,” he said.

The Home Office said enforcement action would follow in cases of abuse. “Anyone found trying to exploit the system will face the full force of the law, including removal from the UK,” the department said. What has changed in UK asylum rules since 2025 Since 2025, the UK government has taken several steps to tighten the asylum system and reduce irregular arrivals. The main actions are these: In late 2025, the UK passed the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025. The Home Office said the Act creates new powers and offences to improve border security, deter irregular migration, reduce small-boat crossings and strengthen the wider asylum and immigration system. It also set up the framework for a Border Security Command.

Also in late 2025, the government published its asylum and returns policy statement, setting out a tougher model. It said refugee status would become temporary rather than effectively long-term by default, support rules would be tightened, and people with assets could be required to contribute towards their accommodation and living costs. The same document also said the government planned to revoke the legal duty to support destitute asylum seekers and return to a discretionary power instead. That temporary-protection model was then brought in this year. From March 2, 2026, adult refugee status moved to a temporary system subject to review every 30 months. Separate Home Office guidance said asylum claims lodged on or after March 2, 2026 will normally receive an initial 30 months’ permission to stay if protection is granted, instead of the earlier minimum five-year model for most claims made before that date.

On asylum support, the government moved in March 2026 to make state support more conditional. In a Home Secretary speech announcing secondary legislation, the government said it would remove the duty to provide asylum support and replace it with a power to do so, reserving taxpayer-funded accommodation for those who have no right to work and would otherwise be destitute. The updated accommodation guidance published on March 5, 2026 said it reflected the 2026 regulations and the removal of the duty to provide asylum support. The government also continued using inadmissibility rules to avoid considering some claims substantively in the UK where a claimant has a connection to a safe third country. Home Office guidance updated on January 29, 2026 said that if a third country is assessed as safe, the Home Office is not required to consider the asylum claim against the person’s country of origin.