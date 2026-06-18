Safe havens are no longer just about tax. Here's what the rich want now

The traditional image of wealthy individuals moving abroad to reduce their tax bills is becoming outdated. Instead, a growing number of high-net-worth families are building what advisers call "safe haven portfolios" — spreading their residences, investments, banking relationships and even citizenships across multiple countries to reduce geopolitical and economic risk.

According to Henley & Partners' latest analysis, this shift is reshaping global wealth migration and creating a new class of destinations competing to attract internationally mobile wealth. The trend comes as millionaire migration is projected to reach a record 165,000 people globally in 2026, up from an estimated 142,000 in 2025.

The report argues that the modern high-net-worth individual is no longer choosing a single destination. Instead, wealthy families are building what experts call "sovereign portfolios" — a combination of residences, citizenships, investments and business interests spread across multiple jurisdictions.

Wealth migration is no longer about tax alone

Historically, tax benefits were often the primary reason wealthy individuals relocated.

Today, the equation has become far more complex.

According to Dr. Parag Khanna, one of the contributors to the report, affluent families are increasingly prioritising resilience. Factors such as political stability, quality of governance, healthcare, education, infrastructure, climate resilience and personal security are becoming just as important as tax rates.

The report suggests that wealthy individuals increasingly evaluate countries based on their ability to withstand future shocks, whether economic, political, environmental or geopolitical. Safe-haven jurisdictions are therefore being judged not merely on low taxation but on their long-term predictability and institutional strength.

But tax is still a powerful trigger

While tax is no longer the sole driver, it remains one of the most powerful catalysts for wealth movement.

The report highlights that changes to tax regimes are increasingly influencing where millionaires choose to live, invest and establish family offices. Governments introducing higher wealth taxes, inheritance taxes, capital gains taxes or less predictable fiscal policies risk encouraging affluent individuals to seek alternative jurisdictions.

The UK has become one of the most closely watched examples.

Recent changes to the country's non-domicile tax regime have triggered concerns among wealth advisers and family offices, with many affluent residents exploring relocation options. Similar debates around wealth taxation, exit taxes and fiscal predictability are also influencing decisions in countries such as France and Germany.

The key lesson, according to the report, is that wealthy individuals are increasingly mobile and governments can no longer assume that capital and entrepreneurship will remain tied to one location indefinitely.

The rise of jurisdictional diversification

One of the report's most important insights is the concept of jurisdictional diversification.

Just as investors diversify across stocks, bonds and real estate, wealthy families are increasingly diversifying across countries.

A family may:

Live in one jurisdiction.

Hold investments through another.

Operate businesses from a third.

Maintain alternative residence rights or citizenship elsewhere.

The objective is not necessarily relocation but optionality.

In an uncertain world, many wealthy individuals want the flexibility to move capital, family members or business operations if circumstances change. This trend accelerated after the pandemic and has been reinforced by geopolitical conflicts and policy shifts across major economies.

Which countries are winning?

The report identifies a group of jurisdictions that are particularly well-positioned to attract globally mobile wealth.

Singapore emerged as the strongest wealth mobility destination in 2026, benefiting from political stability, strong institutions, low taxation and deep capital markets. New Zealand ranked second, supported by its reputation for safety, governance and long-term family planning.

Other leading destinations include:

Cayman Islands

Cyprus

Netherlands

Portugal

Italy

Bermuda

Switzerland

Hong Kong

Greece

Monaco

These countries score highly on a combination of tax competitiveness, investor migration pathways, quality of life, legal certainty and capital mobility.

Italy is cited as one of the standout success stories, driven by its flat-tax regime for new residents, favourable inheritance tax rules and access to the European Union market. Greece has also benefited from changes to Europe's investment migration landscape after the closure or tightening of certain residency programmes elsewhere.

Why the UAE remains important

The report also highlights the growing role of the Gulf, particularly the UAE, in global wealth mobility.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi have become major magnets for entrepreneurs, investors and family offices due to:

Zero personal income tax

Investor-friendly regulations

Strategic geographic location

Modern infrastructure

Long-term residence programmes

However, the report notes that ongoing regional tensions are encouraging some internationally mobile residents to build additional contingency plans, reinforcing the broader trend toward diversification rather than dependence on a single jurisdiction.

What does this mean for India?

India occupies a unique position in the report.

While India remains one of the world's fastest-growing wealth creation markets, it is classified among jurisdictions facing structural wealth-mobility challenges. India's Wealth Mobility Competitiveness Score stands at 56.5, below many leading wealth hubs.

For wealthy Indians, however, the trend is not necessarily about leaving India permanently.

Instead, advisers are increasingly seeing interest in:

Global residency options

International education planning

Cross-border estate planning

Overseas healthcare access

Geographic diversification of assets

