Saudi Arabia opens property market to foreigners with new digital portal

Saudi Arabia has formally opened its real estate market further to overseas investors, launching an official digital platform that allows foreigners to apply to buy property in the Kingdom under a new ownership law that came into force earlier this year.

The Real Estate General Authority (REGA) on Tuesday announced the launch of the Saudi Properties portal, the government's official platform for processing foreign real estate ownership applications. The move operationalises the Foreign Real Estate Ownership Law, which came into effect in January 2026, and is expected to widen access to one of the Middle East's fastest-growing property markets.

The digital platform enables eligible individuals and companies both inside and outside Saudi Arabia to complete the entire property ownership process online, including eligibility verification, application submission, tracking and access to approved investment opportunities. The launch marks another step in Saudi Arabia's broader push to attract foreign investment, diversify its economy beyond oil and position the Kingdom as a global destination for business, tourism and real estate under its Vision 2030 strategy. Saudi Properties services include access to available ownership pathways, approved real estate opportunities, verification of eligibility requirements, application submission, and tracking services. Who can buy property?

The new framework allows non-Saudi individuals, companies and other entities to own real estate across most parts of the Kingdom through a regulated application process. Foreign residents already living in Saudi Arabia can apply directly using their residency (Iqama) number, with eligibility verified automatically through government databases. Applicants residing outside Saudi Arabia will first need to obtain a digital identity card through Saudi diplomatic missions before submitting their applications online. Foreign companies without an existing presence in the Kingdom must first register through the Ministry of Investment's Invest Saudi platform and obtain a national unified number before becoming eligible to purchase property.

Restrictions remain for Makkah and Madinah While the law significantly expands foreign ownership opportunities, it maintains restrictions in Islam's two holiest cities. Property ownership in Makkah and Madinah will remain limited to Saudi companies and Muslim individuals, whether they reside inside or outside the Kingdom. The government said the framework provides a transparent pathway for ownership by linking investment opportunities with official regulatory requirements and verified data sources. Digital-first approach REGA said the Saudi Properties portal has been designed as the single official channel for foreign ownership applications. Besides processing applications, the platform provides information on available ownership routes, approved projects, eligibility criteria and regulatory requirements.