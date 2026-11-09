Saudi Arabia tightens hiring rules: Saudization salary bar to rise by 2028

Saudi Arabia will raise the minimum salary required for Saudi nationals to count as full-time workers under its Saudization programme in two phases from 2027, a move that could affect workforce planning, expatriate hiring and work-permit arrangements for companies employing Indian professionals.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has announced that the minimum monthly salary for a Saudi employee to count as one full worker under the Nitaqat system will increase from the current SAR 4,000 to SAR 5,000 from April 25, 2027. The threshold will rise further to SAR 6,000 from April 25, 2028.

The changes will affect how private-sector companies calculate their compliance with Saudization requirements, which determine the proportion of Saudi nationals they must employ.

What will change under the new Saudization rules? Under the existing system, a Saudi employee earning at least SAR 4,000 per month generally counts as one full worker towards a company's Saudization target. The revised salary thresholds will be introduced in two stages. From April 25, 2027: Saudi employees earning at least SAR 5,000 per month will count as one full worker. Those earning between SAR 4,000 and SAR 4,999.99 will generally count as half a worker. From April 25, 2028: The minimum salary for full counting will increase to SAR 6,000. Employees earning between SAR 5,000 and SAR 5,999.99 will count as half a worker.

The phased implementation gives employers time to review their salary structures and workforce requirements before the new thresholds take effect. Will employers have to increase salaries? The announcement does not make it compulsory for companies to raise the salaries of Saudi employees to meet the revised thresholds. Instead, it changes the weight assigned to employees when calculating a company's Saudization ratio under the Nitaqat programme. For instance, a company employing Saudi nationals on monthly salaries of SAR 4,500 will see each of these employees count as half a worker from April 2027, rather than one full worker. This could reduce its overall Saudization score even if the number of Saudi employees remains unchanged.

A lower score could affect the company's Nitaqat classification and its ability to access certain government services, including work-permit and visa-related facilities. Some professions, including engineering, already have separate salary requirements. Employers will need to check the specific rules applicable to their sectors and occupations. What does this mean for Indian professionals? The revised thresholds could have indirect implications for Indian nationals working in Saudi Arabia. Indian professionals form a significant part of the Kingdom's expatriate workforce. Changes to Saudization calculations could influence how companies approach recruitment, salary budgets and workforce composition. Employers facing pressure to maintain their Nitaqat classification may reassess their hiring strategies. This could mean greater preference for Saudi nationals in certain roles, particularly where companies need to improve their compliance levels.