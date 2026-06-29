Singapore to place 400+ abandoned Indian, Bangladeshi workers in new jobs

Singapore’s main labour organisation, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), will begin job placements next week for more than 400 migrant workers, mainly from India and Bangladesh, after they were allegedly left without wages by their employers for several months.

The workers were employed by three construction-related companies — SK Industries, KPA Engineering, and VVR Plant Engineering.

According to media reports, the firms have a common director, Ramu Palani Velu, an Indian-origin businessman, who is believed to have left Singapore and is currently uncontactable.

The development has highlighted the challenges faced by migrant workers in Singapore when employers shut operations or fail to meet wage obligations.

NTUC identifies hundreds of job openings According to the National Trades Union Congress, it has received interest from more than 80 companies offering close to 400 vacancies for the affected workers. “On jobs, we have received interest from over 80 companies with close to 400 vacancies, and our unions are sending in more referrals,” NTUC secretary general Ng Chee Meng said in a social media post. The labour body said job placements would start next week and efforts were underway to ensure that affected workers could move into new employment opportunities. Along with the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC), a non-government organisation ( NGO ) supporting migrant workers, NTUC is also helping relocate the workers to a single accommodation facility, according to Ng.

Workers awaiting salary recovery process The workers approached Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MoM) earlier this week after reportedly not receiving salaries for three to four months. The Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM), a joint initiative of MoM, NTUC and the Singapore National Employers Federation, has been assisting the workers in filing employment-related claims. According to reports, TADM officials visited Tuas View Dormitory, where the workers are currently staying, to help them submit their claims directly. The Ministry of Manpower is investigating the case involving the three companies and the alleged abandonment of workers. Immediate financial support announced To support workers during the transition period, NTUC and MWC provided immediate financial assistance.

According to reports, each worker received S$ 100 in cash and S$ 100 worth of supermarket vouchers earlier this week. The Singapore government has also announced additional assistance of S$ 200 per worker, along with vouchers, to help meet essential expenses while the workers seek new employment. Why the case matters for Indian migrant workers Singapore remains a major destination for Indian workers, especially in sectors such as construction, marine and manufacturing. Thousands of workers from India are employed in these industries under temporary work arrangements. The case underlines the risks faced by migrant workers who depend on employers for salaries, accommodation and employment status.