Singapore to Portugal: Where rich want to live, invest, hold wealth in 2026

As many as 165,000 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) are expected to relocate internationally in 2026, marking the largest annual movement of private wealth ever recorded, according to the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2026. The figure is up from an estimated 142,000 millionaire migrants in 2025 and 134,000 in 2024, highlighting a rapid acceleration in global wealth mobility. The report estimates that global millionaire migration has more than tripled over the past decade. Record 165,000 Millionaires Expected to Relocate in 2026 as Wealth Migration Reaches Historic High The number of millionaires relocating internationally has risen from around 51,000 in 2013 to a projected 165,000 in 2026. Even after accounting for the pandemic-related disruption of 2020 and 2021, the recovery has been swift and sustained.

The global competition to attract wealthy individuals is intensifying, and the Henley & Partners report suggests that countries are increasingly being judged not just on tax rates but on their ability to offer stability, mobility and long-term wealth protection. According to the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2026, jurisdictions such as Singapore, New Zealand, the Cayman Islands, Cyprus, the Netherlands, Portugal and Italy are emerging as preferred destinations for globally mobile wealth, driven by a combination of investor-friendly policies, strong institutions, quality of life and international connectivity. The report introduced a new Global Wealth Mobility Framework that evaluates jurisdictions on factors such as policy competitiveness, investor access, institutional quality, resilience and international optionality rather than simply tracking where millionaires are moving. The global competition to attract wealthy individuals is intensifying, and the Henley & Partners report suggests that countries are increasingly being judged not just on tax rates but on their ability to offer stability, mobility and long-term wealth protection.

Wealthy families are no longer chasing tax benefits alone The report suggested that the traditional assumption that the wealthy move primarily for lower taxes is becoming outdated. Instead, affluent individuals are increasingly seeking what Henley & Partners describes as "wealth mobility" — the ability to diversify residences, citizenships, banking relationships, business operations and investment holdings across multiple jurisdictions. This trend has accelerated in recent years amid geopolitical tensions, policy uncertainty, changing tax regimes and concerns over economic resilience. For wealthy families, a second residence or alternative citizenship is increasingly being viewed as a form of risk management rather than a lifestyle luxury.

Singapore emerges as the preferred wealth hub Among the jurisdictions highlighted in the report, Singapore emerged as the strongest performer with a Wealth Mobility Competitiveness Score of 79.5. The city-state's appeal stems from a combination of political stability, a strong financial ecosystem, favourable tax policies, rule of law and its position as a gateway to Asian markets. Singapore's growing importance also mirrors broader shifts in global wealth management. Recent wealth industry data shows that Asian wealth hubs such as Singapore and Hong Kong are becoming increasingly influential in global cross-border wealth management. Singapore tops the list because it combines political stability, strong rule of law, deep capital markets and one of the world's most sophisticated wealth-management ecosystems. It has become Asia's preferred booking centre for family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking exposure to Asian growth while operating in a predictable regulatory environment. Low taxes, strong property rights and access to Southeast Asia further strengthen its appeal.

Why Europe still matters While Asia's appeal is growing, Europe remains a major destination for mobile wealth. Countries such as Portugal, Italy, the Netherlands and Cyprus continue to attract affluent individuals due to their investor migration pathways, strong legal systems, lifestyle advantages and access to the European Union's single market. According to Henley, almost half of recent applications for residence and citizenship-by-investment programmes have been directed towards European destinations. For many investors, the attraction lies in securing residency rights, access to European markets and long-term planning flexibility rather than immediate relocation. The rise of "optionality"

A recurring theme in the report is the growing importance of what advisers call "optionality". Rather than permanently relocating, many wealthy individuals are building a portfolio of options across different countries. This can include: Multiple residences

Alternative citizenships

International banking relationships

Overseas business structures

Global education and healthcare access The objective is to reduce dependence on any single jurisdiction and increase flexibility during periods of political, economic or regulatory uncertainty. What does it mean for wealthy Indians? For wealthy Indians and NRIs, the findings reflect a trend that wealth advisers have observed for several years.

Global mobility is increasingly becoming part of wealth planning discussions alongside estate planning, tax structuring and asset allocation. Factors influencing such decisions include: Access to global markets

Education opportunities for children

Business expansion

Diversification of political and regulatory risk

Succession planning

Lifestyle considerations The report indicates that globally mobile wealth is increasingly gravitating towards jurisdictions that combine strong institutions with investor-friendly policies and long-term predictability. The report comes amid a record period of wealth migration worldwide. Various industry estimates suggest that international millionaire migration has reached historic highs in recent years as wealthy individuals seek greater control over where they live, invest and hold assets.

What is changing, however, is the motivation. The question is no longer simply "Where are taxes lower?" but increasingly "Which jurisdiction offers the best combination of stability, opportunity, mobility and resilience?" Policy, and the Pace of Change Wealth mobility is becoming increasingly responsive to policy change, with decisions that may once have taken years to influence behavior now often having an impact within months or even quarters. New Zealand offers a clear example. The relaunch of the Active Investor Plus Visa has generated hundreds of applications within nine months compared with little more than one hundred over the previous two and a half years. Responses that might once have unfolded over generations are increasingly visible within reporting cycles.

The implication is not that wealth moves solely in response to tax policy or migration programs. Rather, globally mobile individuals and families are becoming increasingly sensitive to changes in competitiveness, access, predictability, and long-term planning conditions. A second group of strong performers includes the Cayman Islands (74.3), Cyprus (73.5), the Netherlands (72.8), Portugal (72.5), Italy (72.3), and Bermuda (72.0). Italy is among the leading European success stories of 2026. Interest continues to be driven by its flat-tax regime for new residents, favorable inheritance tax framework, and access to the EU market, with Milan increasingly emerging as an international financial and family office center.

The report also highlights Uruguay (71.8), Latvia (71.7), Panama (71.5), Hong Kong (71.2), Switzerland (70.8), Greece (70.5), Costa Rica (70.2), and Monaco (70.0) as highly competitive wealth mobility jurisdictions. "Switzerland is benefiting from heightened demand for stability, capital preservation, and wealth protection amid elevated geopolitical uncertainty, while Hong Kong is experiencing renewed momentum as family office activity and investor migration demand regain traction. Greece is one of the clearest beneficiaries of recent changes to Europe’s investment migration landscape following Spain’s golden visa closure and Portugal’s withdrawal of its real estate linked investment route. Its rise reinforces a broader policy lesson: when governments close established pathways for globally mobile wealth, demand does not disappear — it relocates," said the report.

Markets Under Pressure: Countries to Watch The report also identifies several jurisdictions where tax reforms, policy developments, regulatory changes, or broader competitiveness concerns are increasingly influencing wealth mobility decisions. Among those classified as ‘Competitive Jurisdictions Under Pressure’ are Germany (69.7), Norway (69.0), the UK (68.3), South Korea (66.2), and France (65.7). Henley & Partners’ investor demand trends suggest these shifts are already influencing wealth mobility behavior. Applications from individuals with a UK address increased by 15% between 2024 and 2025. So far in 2026, foreign nationals account for 53% of all applications originating from UK addresses, meaning British citizens now represent almost half of all applicants processed by the firm — up from just 8% in 2018. More broadly, the UK has risen from Henley & Partners’ 20th-largest source market for new clients in 2018 to consistently ranking among its five largest globally in recent years.

"The trend highlights a broader policy lesson. The abolition of the non-dom tax regime, changes to inheritance tax treatment, the closure of the Tier 1 Investor Visa, and a broader climate of fiscal and policy uncertainty have collectively reshaped the UK’s value proposition for globally mobile wealth. In doing so, the UK has simultaneously weakened both its attraction and retention proposition," said the report. Henley & Partners recorded a 16% increase in enquiries from German nationals between Q4 2025 and Q1 2026, while demand from French nationals has grown significantly, with France rising from the firm’s Top 40 source nationalities for applications in 2024 to its Top 15 in 2026.

“What is striking is that Germany and France have not become unattractive. They have become less competitive on precisely the dimensions internationally mobile wealth weighs most heavily, just as some of their peers have strengthened their own proposition”, said Dr. Guenther Dobrauz-Saldapenna, Managing Partner and Head of Europe at Henley & Partners. “Within Europe, we are increasingly seeing capital and talent gravitate towards jurisdictions that combine strong institutions with attractive tax frameworks, policy predictability, and clear residence pathways. Italy and Greece have been particularly successful in positioning themselves for this shift.” The report also highlights a group of jurisdictions facing more persistent structural wealth mobility challenges, including Brazil (64.2), China (60.5), Russia (58.7), India (56.5), Iran (45.8), Lebanon (45.5), and Nigeria (43.0).

India and China remain among the world’s most important sources of new wealth, yet factors such as capital controls, tax complexity, international access considerations, geopolitical uncertainty, and broader lifestyle and diversification needs continue to encourage many of their affluent families to adopt international wealth and mobility planning strategies. The American Wealth Paradox With a Wealth Mobility Competitiveness Score of just 62.3, the US occupies a unique position in the framework. The US remains the largest engine of wealth creation, entrepreneurship, and capital formation, yet it is also Henley & Partners’ largest single source market for residence and citizenship planning globally. Applications from US nationals doubled in 2025 compared to the previous year and remain elevated in 2026. Only 7% of applications by US citizens originate from Americans living outside the country, highlighting that demand is being driven overwhelmingly by US residents rather than expatriates. Nearly half of all applications from US nationals are directed towards European programs, while more than a quarter focus on programs in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“The wealthiest families increasingly think like portfolio managers”, said Basil Mohr-Elzeki, Managing Partner and Head of Private Clients Americas at Henley & Partners. “They are building a deliberate architecture across jurisdictions: residence in one country, citizenship in another, business and banking structures elsewhere. The objective is to ensure that no single government holds the whole of a family’s life and capital. Additional citizenship and residence rights provide access and a hedge against political risk, while wealth tends to remain invested where opportunities and returns are strongest.” The Gulf Balancing Act The UAE tells the opposite story. Despite recent regional tensions, the Emirates achieved an impressive Wealth Mobility Competitiveness Score of 85.3, one of the highest in the framework, reflecting its strength across tax competitiveness, investor access, family inclusion, safety, connectivity, and long-term residence pathways.