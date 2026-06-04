South Korea opens talent visa to researchers, lifts hiring cap: Details

South Korea has expanded eligibility for its premium talent visa and increased hiring limits for skilled foreign workers, creating fresh opportunities for professionals from countries such as India.

The changes, which came into effect on June 1, are part of Seoul’s broader effort to attract global talent and address workforce shortages caused by a rapidly ageing population and one of the world’s lowest birth rates.

The reforms focus on two key areas: Broadening access to the country's Top-Tier Visa for highly skilled professionals and increasing the number of foreign skilled workers that companies in labour-starved sectors can employ.

STEM researchers now eligible for Top-Tier Visa In a significant policy shift, South Korea has expanded eligibility for its Top-Tier Visa, also known as the Global Talent Visa, beyond corporate professionals working in strategic industries. The visa will now also be available to professors and full-time researchers working in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines. Previously, the programme largely targeted professionals employed in advanced industries such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology and battery technology. The move reflects South Korea’s emphasis on strengthening its research ecosystem and securing global expertise in critical technologies that are increasingly central to economic competitiveness.

For successful applicants, the visa offers advantages beyond work authorisation. Eligible individuals can access accelerated pathways to permanent residency and other settlement-related benefits, making South Korea a more attractive long-term destination for global talent. What it means for Indian professionals The expanded visa category could be particularly relevant for Indian researchers, scientists and academics, many of whom already have a strong presence in global technology and research institutions. Indian PhD holders, university faculty members and researchers working in STEM fields may now find it easier to qualify for South Korea's premium immigration route if they meet the eligibility requirements.

The development also comes at a time when countries across Asia, Europe and North America are competing aggressively for highly skilled migrants, especially in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing and advanced scientific research. For Indian professionals considering overseas opportunities, South Korea is increasingly positioning itself as an alternative destination alongside more traditional migration hubs such as the United States, Canada, Australia and parts of Europe. Hiring cap for skilled foreign workers increased Alongside the talent visa expansion, South Korea's Ministry of Justice has eased restrictions on the hiring of skilled foreign workers in sectors facing persistent labour shortages.

Under the revised rules, businesses in agriculture, livestock and fisheries can now employ skilled foreign workers equivalent to up to 50 per cent of their Korean workforce, up from the previous limit of 30 per cent. The higher cap is expected to benefit small and medium-sized enterprises that have struggled to recruit enough local workers in rural and primary industries. The reforms also provide additional flexibility for very small businesses. Companies employing fewer than four Korean workers can now hire up to two foreign skilled workers regardless of workforce ratios. Most of these workers are expected to enter through the E-7-4 visa route, which is designed for skilled foreign employees.

Why South Korea is changing its immigration rules Like several advanced economies in East Asia, South Korea is grappling with demographic challenges that threaten long-term economic growth. The country's shrinking workforce, declining birth rate and ageing population have increased pressure on employers across multiple sectors. As a result, policymakers have increasingly turned to immigration reforms to fill labour gaps and maintain competitiveness in key industries. The latest measures indicate that South Korea is seeking both ends of the talent spectrum: World-class researchers who can support innovation-led growth and skilled workers who can help sustain industries facing acute labour shortages.