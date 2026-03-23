Thailand to cut visa-free stay to 30 days for tourists amid misuse concerns

Thailand may soon reduce the visa-free stay for foreign visitors from 60 days to 30 days, as authorities review concerns around misuse of the current policy.

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow on Friday said the extended stay period was introduced earlier to support tourism growth, a key part of the country’s economy. However, he said there have been concerns around misuse of the system and potential security risks.

The proposal would still allow travellers to extend their stay by another 30 days if required, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The move follows a review by a committee on visa policy, which found that the current 60-day duration is longer than necessary for most visitors and may be open to misuse.

The change, if implemented, could affect Indian passport holders, who currently benefit from visa-free travel to Thailand for up to 60 days for tourism and short-term business. Why Thailand plans to cut visa-free stay from 60 to 30 days The minister said he received multiple complaints during a recent visit to Phuket, where businesses reported cases of foreigners using tourist visas to run ventures in sectors reserved for Thai nationals. There were also reports of illegal property ownership through local nominees. Authorities also found that several individuals involved in online scam operations had entered the country on tourist visas.

“In practice, a 30-day period should be sufficient for most tourists,” said Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister. How misuse of tourist visas and security concerns triggered review Under the proposed system, eligible travellers would be allowed to stay for 30 days without a visa and apply for an extension if they need more time. The ministry said the policy is not directed at any specific nationality but is intended to address broader concerns linked to visa misuse and security. Officials also noted that some individuals have used extended visa-free stays to move across neighbouring countries while engaging in illegal activities.