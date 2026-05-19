UAE landlords can now check tenants' credit scores before home rentals

Private landlords in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can now check the credit scores of prospective tenants, marking a shift in how the country’s rental market may operate for millions of expatriates, including Indians living in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The new consent-based Tenant Screening service, launched by Etihad Credit Bureau in partnership with UAE PASS, allows landlords to digitally request a tenant’s credit report before signing a lease agreement. The move is aimed at reducing rental payment defaults and increasing transparency.

According to Gulf News and Khaleej Times, the system is now live for private landlords across the UAE.

What changes for tenants Until now, landlords in the UAE largely relied on salary certificates, bank statements, employer details and post-dated cheques while evaluating tenants. The new system adds a formal creditworthiness check to the rental approval process. Under the mechanism, landlords can send a request through the Etihad Credit Bureau platform or mobile application,we seeking access to a tenant’s credit profile. The tenant then receives a notification via UAE PASS, the country’s national digital identity system. The landlord can only access the report if the tenant explicitly approves the request. The report may include details such as repayment history, outstanding liabilities and a tenant’s credit score maintained by Etihad Credit Bureau.

ALSO READ: 183 million Indians track their credit scores: Here's why it matters The process is fully digital and designed to be completed within minutes. Why the move matters for Indians The UAE hosts one of the world’s largest Indian expatriate populations, with a substantial number of Indians living in rented accommodation across major emirates. For many Indian professionals and families, housing costs form the largest monthly expense after education and transportation. The introduction of tenant credit screening could therefore directly affect how quickly rental applications are approved and the conditions attached to tenancy agreements. Industry observers say tenants with strong repayment histories and stable financial records may benefit from faster approvals, especially in competitive housing markets where landlords receive multiple applications for the same property.

At the same time, applicants with poor repayment histories, bounced cheques or high debt obligations could face greater scrutiny. Landlords may also begin demanding higher security deposits or additional guarantees from tenants with weaker credit profiles. Tenant consent needed A key feature of the new system is that the tenant’s approval is compulsory before any credit report can be accessed. The UAE authorities have positioned the service as a consent-driven digital framework rather than a mandatory background verification tool. This means tenants retain control over whether their financial information is shared with landlords. However, refusing consent could potentially influence a landlord’s decision while shortlisting applicants.

The initiative is also among the first in the UAE to deeply integrate UAE PASS for secure identity verification and authorisation. AI-powered cheque checks also introduced Alongside the tenant screening service, Etihad Credit Bureau has upgraded its “Cheque Clearance Indicator” using artificial intelligence. The feature allows landlords and businesses to scan cheques and receive an assessment of the probability of clearance based on the issuer’s financial behaviour and credit data. Cheque-related disputes have historically been a major issue in the UAE rental market because post-dated cheques are commonly used for rent payments. The new AI-based assessment tool could help landlords evaluate payment risks before accepting cheques from tenants.

What tenants should do now With financial behaviour becoming increasingly important in rental decisions, tenants in the UAE may need to pay closer attention to their credit profiles. Experts tracking Gulf housing trends say tenants should: Regularly review their credit reports maintained by Etihad Credit Bureau

Ensure timely repayment of loans and credit card dues

Avoid cheque bounces and payment defaults

Keep debt levels manageable before applying for high-value rentals

Be prepared for landlords seeking consent to review credit records The development also reflects the UAE’s broader push towards digitisation and data-driven governance across banking, real estate and public services.