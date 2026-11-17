The UK’s Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) has recommended against introducing a new visa for wealthy foreign investors and wants the government to abolish or overhaul its Innovator Founder visa, questioning whether the existing routes are delivering meaningful economic benefits.

The recommendations could affect overseas investors and aspiring entrepreneurs, including Indians looking to move to the UK through business and investment-related immigration routes.

In a report published on Tuesday, the four-member advisory panel said it had found little evidence that investor visa programmes in other countries had successfully attracted talented migrants. It also questioned whether wealthy individuals entering the UK through such routes would generate benefits beyond their personal spending and investments.

The recommendations come as the UK government attempts to encourage economic growth while tightening immigration rules following a sharp increase in migration over the past five years. Why the UK is reluctant to bring back an investor visa The MAC rejected proposals to introduce a dedicated visa for wealthy individuals willing to invest in British businesses and start-ups. A proposal drawn up under former prime minister Keir Starmer by former business secretary Peter Kyle and the prime minister's chief business adviser Varun Chandra would have allowed foreign investors to enter the UK by investing at least £5 million in funds supporting British innovation and start-ups.

However, Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey rejected the proposal in his recent Budget. The MAC argued that an investor visa would not necessarily distinguish individuals with genuine investment expertise from wealthy applicants seeking residency. It also raised concerns about money laundering and the misuse of investment routes, which had contributed to the closure of the UK's previous investor visa programme under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The panel said such risks could not be fully addressed even with stronger checks by financial institutions. Foreign Investors for Britain chief executive Leslie Macleod-Miller criticised the decision, arguing that the UK lacked a dedicated immigration route for people whose primary contribution was financing businesses rather than running them.

Innovator Founder visa faces an uncertain future The MAC has also recommended abolishing or fundamentally redesigning the Innovator Founder visa, introduced in 2023 to attract overseas entrepreneurs. The route allows foreign nationals to establish businesses in the UK if they have an innovative and viable business proposal approved by an authorised endorsing body. However, the committee said the scheme was failing to meet its objective of attracting entrepreneurs with businesses capable of significant growth. According to the report, the median business under the route had achieved turnover comparable to that of a small independent coffee shop by the time its founder applied for settlement.

Just over 700 people have entered the UK through the route since its launch in 2023, according to official figures cited in the report. If the government decides to retain the visa, the MAC has suggested three changes: Increase the qualifying period for settlement from three years to five years.

Introduce stronger measures to assess business performance.

Require applicants to meet a personal income threshold when applying for settlement. Foreign Investors for Britain's Macleod-Miller said scrapping the route without offering an alternative would disadvantage genuine entrepreneurs. Global Talent visa gets a favourable assessment Not all UK talent routes received criticism. The MAC said the Global Talent visa was broadly functioning well.

The route allows individuals with recognised achievements or exceptional potential in areas such as academia, research, arts, culture and digital technology to work in the UK after securing the required endorsement. The committee estimated that each Global Talent visa holder would make a net positive contribution of £403,000 to public finances over their lifetime. The contribution from the entire group was estimated at £2.4 billion. However, this was around 40 per cent lower than the estimated contribution from migrants entering through the broader Skilled Worker route, partly because Global Talent visa holders often work in lower-paying sectors. The recommendations are advisory and do not automatically change existing immigration rules. The final decision rests with the UK government.