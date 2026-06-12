US begins probe of 15,000 migrant child 'super-sponsor' cases: Details

Donald Trump’s administration has identified more than 15,000 cases in which adults in the United States took custody of multiple migrant children who entered the country without a parent, signalling a tougher enforcement phase that could reshape how unaccompanied minors are reunited with sponsors.

According to an Associated Press (AP) report, US authorities are examining whether some of these arrangements involved fraud, child exploitation or misuse of the sponsorship system. The move reflects a broader tightening of immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump ’s second term and could affect migrant families navigating reunification procedures.

The development centres on what officials describe as “super-sponsors” — adults who received custody of more than three unrelated migrant children.

What are ‘super-sponsors’ and why are they under scrutiny? Under US immigration procedures, children who cross the border alone are typically placed in federal custody and later released to approved adult sponsors. These sponsors are often relatives, extended family members or family friends already living in the country. Taking custody of several unrelated children is not illegal in itself. However, senior administration officials said the government is reviewing cases where unusually high numbers of children were placed with the same adult sponsor to determine whether the system was manipulated. Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the crackdown, saying the administration would not compromise on border security or child protection.

The US Department of Justice highlighted three cases involving Guatemalan nationals which, according to authorities, illustrate alleged weaknesses in sponsor verification and possible abuse of the reunification process. One case involves allegations that a woman living in the US without legal status coordinated child smuggling and later secured custody using false identities in exchange for money. Another case concerns allegations that a sponsor falsely claimed a family relationship to obtain custody of a teenager. How the policy differs from the Biden-era approach The review also marks a shift from the approach followed under former President Joe Biden. During the Biden administration, officials aimed to release children to eligible sponsors within 30 days to reduce time spent in government shelters and speed up family reunification.

But that faster process later drew criticism after reports emerged that some children had been released to adults who allegedly forced them into illegal work arrangements or provided false documentation. The Trump administration has introduced stricter verification requirements designed to reduce trafficking risks and tighten sponsor screening. The result has been a sharp increase in the time children spend in federal custody. According to AP, by May this year, migrant children were spending an average of 206 days in federal custody before release, compared with an average of 37 days when Trump returned to office. At the same time, the total number of children being held in custody has declined.