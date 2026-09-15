US court puts Trump's 4-year student visa limit on hold: What to know

A US federal court has blocked a Trump administration rule that would have imposed fixed time limits on foreign students, exchange visitors and journalists, preserving the long-standing “duration of status” system for now.

The ruling, issued on September 14 by US District Judge F Dennis Saylor IV in Massachusetts, came just a day before the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) rule was due to take effect. The court granted a nationwide preliminary injunction, preventing DHS and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from enforcing the new admission limits while the legal challenge continues.

What did the Trump administration propose?

Under the DHS rule published in July 2026, the US proposed replacing the duration-of-status system with fixed periods of admission for certain non-immigrants.

For F-1 international students and J-1 exchange visitors, admission would generally have been limited to four years or the length of the approved programme, whichever was shorter, along with a limited grace period. This would have had particular implications for students enrolled in longer programmes. For example, an Indian student pursuing a PhD that takes more than four years could have been required to apply to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for an extension rather than continuing under the existing system. The rule also proposed additional restrictions relating to transfers, changes in fields of study and pursuing another degree at the same academic level.

For I visa holders, which include representatives of foreign media, the rule proposed limiting admission to up to 240 days at a time, with shorter periods potentially applying to nationals of some countries. What is the duration-of-status system? Under the existing framework, eligible F-1 students are generally admitted for the duration of their authorised academic programme rather than being given a fixed number of years on their admission record. This means a student who remains in valid status can generally continue their programme without having to seek a separate extension merely because a fixed admission period has expired. The proposed rule would have changed this by putting a specific end date on admission.

For Indian students, the difference could have been significant for courses such as PhDs, where completion can take longer than four years. Any delay in completing the programme could have created an additional immigration process and potentially higher costs. Why did the court block the rule? Judge Saylor said DHS had not adequately justified the changes and found that the agency had failed to meet requirements under the Administrative Procedure Act. The judge was critical of the administration’s national-security justification, describing the rationale as exceptionally weak and questioning the connection between the stated objectives and the restrictions introduced by the rule. The court’s decision is a preliminary injunction, meaning it is not necessarily the final outcome of the case. It temporarily prevents the government from implementing the challenged rule while the litigation proceeds.

What does this mean for Indians in the US? For now, the existing duration-of-status framework remains in force nationwide. This means: F-1 students continue to operate under the existing duration-of-status system.

J-1 exchange visitors are not immediately subject to the proposed fixed admission period.

I visa holders are not immediately moved to the proposed 240-day limit. Students enrolled in longer programmes do not currently have to seek USCIS extensions solely because of the proposed four-year limit. The lawsuit was brought by a coalition including NAFSA: Association of International Educators, the Presidents’Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, the American Federation of Teachers, United Auto Workers Local 2322 and The NewsGuild-CWA, among others.