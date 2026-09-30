US EB-5 fees jump 114%: What the new rules mean for Indian investors

Indian investors seeking a US Green Card through the EB-5 immigrant investor programme will face substantially higher government filing costs from November 30, with the fee for an initial regional-centre petition set to rise 114%.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has finalised a new fee rule under which the filing fee for Form I-526E, used by investors participating through an EB-5 regional centre, will rise to $7,850 from $3,675.

For standalone EB-5 investors filing Form I-526, the fee will increase to $7,615 from $3,675, a 107% increase.

The changes were reported by immigration law firm Fragomen on September 29, which said the final rule will be published in the Federal Register on September 30 and will take effect on November 30, 2026.

EB-5 fees: What is changing? Under the final USCIS fee schedule, the main investor-related charges will change as follows: Form I-526 — standalone investor: $3,675 to $7,615, up 107%

Initial Form I-526E — regional-centre investor: $3,675 to $7,850, up 114%

I-526E amendment: $3,675 to $7,775

Form I-829 — removal of conditions on permanent residence: $3,750 to $5,000

EB-5 Integrity Fund fee for I-526E investors: $1,000 to $1,100

New EB-5 technology fee: $75 for initial I-526 and I-526E filings These figures are from Fragomen's analysis of the USCIS final rule. The $75 technology fee is already incorporated into the $7,615 I-526 and $7,850 I-526E fees. Regional-centre costs also rise sharply

The changes are not limited to investors. According to Erickson Immigration Group, the fee for an initial Form I-956 application for regional-centre designation will rise from $17,795 to $44,115, while the Form I-956F project application fee will rise from $17,795 to $42,675. That represents increases of 148% and 140%, respectively. Some fees will, however, fall. The I-956 amendment fee will decline from $17,795 to $9,835, while the annual I-956G statement fee will fall from $3,035 to $2,165. The final rule also creates a new Form I-527, with a filing fee of $10,330, for certain legacy EB-5 investors who filed their original I-526 petitions before the 2022 reforms and need to amend their petitions in specified circumstances.

Why is the US raising EB-5 fees? The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the new fee structure is intended to recover the cost of administering the EB-5 programme, support statutory processing-time goals and strengthen programme integrity. The Federal Register's rulemaking document said the fee changes are also intended to provide USCIS with the resources needed to implement the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, including measures aimed at strengthening programme integrity. The measures include funding for compliance activities such as audits and site visits, as well as technology improvements. According to Erickson Immigration Group, USCIS said the revised fees are intended to recover the full cost of administering the programme, support fraud-prevention and compliance measures and meet processing-time goals established under the 2022 law.

What does the fee hike mean? The increase is significant in percentage terms, but the USCIS fee is only one part of the overall cost of an EB-5 application. The EB-5 investment itself remains separate from the government filing fee. The current minimum investment is $800,000 for qualifying projects in targeted employment areas and $1.05 million for other qualifying investments. The new fee rule does not change those investment thresholds. For an Indian family considering a regional-centre investment at the $800,000 level, for example, the government charges associated with an initial I-526E filing would now be $8,950, before legal fees, project-related charges and other expenses.

Indian demand for EB-5 is being shaped by Green Card backlogs The fee increase comes as Indian professionals already in the US on H-1B visas are increasingly examining EB-5 as an alternative route to permanent residency. Immigration experts Business Standard spoke to said Indian H-1B holders are increasingly looking at EB-5 amid employment uncertainty and lengthy India-specific backlogs in employment-based categories. The EB-5 programme has special visa set-asides for rural projects, high-unemployment areas and infrastructure projects. In July 2026, immigration attorney Bernard Wolfsdorf wrote that the EB-5 set-aside categories remained current for all countries even while the unreserved EB-5 category for India was unavailable for the remainder of fiscal 2026.

This distinction can matter to Indian investors when evaluating an EB-5 project and its potential immigration timeline. Does the fee hike mean investors should rush? The November 30 date is important because filings subject to the new rule after the effective date will attract the higher fees. Fragomen said the final fees were revised from the amounts proposed by DHS in 2025 following public comments, but remain substantially higher than the fees currently in force. For an investor who has already completed project and source-of-funds due diligence and has a filing that is ready to go, filing before November 30 could avoid the higher USCIS fee.

However, immigration lawyers caution that investors should not treat the fee deadline as a reason to rush an incomplete petition. This is particularly relevant because EB-5 applications require detailed documentation around the lawful source and path of investment funds, as well as evidence relating to the qualifying investment and job creation. What investors should check before committing money 1. Check the source of funds An investor needs to demonstrate the lawful source and path of the money being invested. This can involve documentation relating to income, business profits, property sales, gifts, loans and transfers, depending on the individual circumstances. 2. Examine the underlying project The USCIS filing fee is relatively small compared with the $800,000 or $1.05 million investment itself. Investors therefore need to examine the project's financing, job-creation projections, repayment structure and associated risks.

3. Check the visa category Investors should distinguish between the unreserved EB-5 category and the rural, high-unemployment and infrastructure set-asides. 4. Check the latest Visa Bulletin Visa availability can affect when an investor and eligible family members can actually progress towards permanent residence. Filing a petition and receiving approval does not by itself guarantee immediate issuance of an immigrant visa. 5. Calculate the complete cost Investors should budget for government fees, immigration lawyers, project or regional-centre charges and other professional costs rather than focusing only on the headline USCIS fee. EB-5 programme is also facing broader regulatory changes In a separate development, the Department of Homeland Security has proposed additional regulatory changes to implement provisions of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, according to immigration law firm Berry Appleman & Leiden.