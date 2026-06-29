US firms relocate talent, speed up green cards amid H-1B visa uncertainty

US employers are increasingly relocating foreign workers outside the country and accelerating green card sponsorship as tightening immigration rules, rising costs and visa delays make it harder to recruit and retain global talent, according to Envoy Global's U.S. Corporate Immigration Trends 2026 report.

The findings could have significant implications for Indian professionals, who form the largest pool of H-1B visa holders, as companies rethink hiring strategies amid growing uncertainty over US immigration policies.

The survey, conducted among 519 US employers between March 20 and April 14, 2026, found that 65 per cent reported foreign employees leaving the US during the past year because of visa-related issues such as visa denials and processing delays, up from 53 per cent in 2025.

It also found that 60.9 per cent of employers relocated employees outside the US because of visa delays, denials or other immigration barriers, compared with 48.6 per cent a year earlier. Canada, UK emerge as preferred destinations Rather than reduce international hiring, employers are increasingly shifting talent to countries with more favourable immigration systems. Canada was the most preferred relocation destination, cited by 72.8 per cent of employers, followed by the United Kingdom (69.6 per cent). Australia and Germany (36.6 per cent each), France (34.1 per cent), Ireland (26.4 per cent), Spain (25.6 per cent), the UAE (23.5 per cent), Singapore and the Netherlands (22.7 per cent each) also featured prominently. Only 4 per cent of employers now believe no country has a more favourable immigration system than the US, down from 10.4 per cent in 2024.

The shift is expected to continue. Nearly 68 per cent of employers said they plan to increase nearshoring or offshoring in 2026 to overcome immigration barriers and domestic labour shortages. "Organizations with large H-1B populations are among the most likely to adopt nearshoring and offshoring strategies. This year’s 2026 U.S. Corporate Immigration Trends Report findings show that financial and professional services, along with technology, report the strongest pivot toward global redistribution.," said Nicole Hartnett, Managing Attorney at Corporate Immigration Partners. Both sectors rely heavily on specialized, high-skilled talent pools, including software engineers, data scientists, quantitative analysts and consulting professionals, where domestic labor supply has not consistently met demand. Historically, the H-1B and L-1 visa programs have served as critical workforce pipelines to fill these gaps. However, increasing visa unpredictability has materially reduced employers’ ability to access and retain this talent in the U.S. reliably.

As Hartnett explains: The H-1B cap and lottery system introduce a structural constraint that makes workforce planning inherently uncertain, even for highly qualified candidates. Ongoing policy variability and administrative delays exacerbate business risk, particularly in project-based and client-facing work, where staffing continuity is critical. As a result, financial services firms and technology companies, both of which operate globally integrated delivery models, are uniquely positioned to respond through global redistribution strategies. These include expanding operations in nearshore hubs (e.g., Latin America) or offshore locations (e.g., India, Eastern Europe), where talent can be deployed without U.S. immigration constraints. Green cards being sponsored much earlier

The report also points to a significant change in employer retention strategies. Today, three out of four employers begin green card sponsorship within the first three months of an employee joining the company, compared with much longer timelines in the past. According to Envoy Global, companies are initiating permanent residency earlier because PERM labour certification now takes 16-18 months, while additional scrutiny, rising fees and uncertainty surrounding temporary work visas have made long-term workforce planning more difficult. Green card sponsorship has also become an important retention tool. Around 90 per cent of employers cover all or most green card costs, with many linking the benefit to repayment provisions if employees leave after sponsorship.

H-1B demand remains resilient Despite tougher immigration policies, employer demand for H-1B workers remains robust. Nearly six in 10 employers submitted more H-1B registrations than the previous year even though the number of visas accepted declined, suggesting companies continue to compete aggressively for highly skilled foreign talent. Many registrations represent candidates who were unsuccessful in previous lotteries and are being re-entered into the system. Employers identified the limited H-1B quota, rising government fees and evolving selection mechanisms as the biggest barriers to hiring international talent, with larger employers reporting the greatest challenges. What does this means for Indians?