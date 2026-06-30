US lawyer accused of faking abuse claims to secure visas: What happened?

Washington state attorney Alexandra Lozano, whose signature reportedly appears on more than 53,000 pending immigration cases, has surrendered her law licence after facing allegations that her firm fabricated abuse claims to secure humanitarian visas for clients without their knowledge.

Lozano has denied wrongdoing. According to the Associated Press, the allegations have emerged through lawsuits filed by former clients, a legal ethics investigation, and a fraud probe by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Here's what the case is about and why it matters.

Who is Alexandra Lozano?

Alexandra Lozano is an immigration attorney based in Washington state who built a large practice representing undocumented immigrants seeking legal status in the United States.

Her firm, Luz del Camino Legal, reportedly handled tens of thousands of immigration cases and became well known on social media for promising rapid pathways to legal status. The firm ceased operations in June 2026 after disciplinary proceedings were initiated against Lozano. She voluntarily surrendered her licence to practise law instead of contesting the charges before the Washington State Bar Association. What are the allegations? According to lawsuits filed by former clients and disciplinary proceedings initiated by the Washington State Bar, Lozano's firm allegedly: Filed humanitarian visa applications containing fabricated claims of domestic violence or human trafficking.

Submitted applications without fully informing clients about the contents.

Copied or reproduced client signatures on immigration documents.

Allowed non-US licensed personnel based in Colombia, Mexico and Argentina to prepare legal filings and advise clients.

Charged clients tens of thousands of dollars for immigration services. Several former employees have also alleged they were instructed to exaggerate or invent abuse narratives to strengthen applications.

Lozano has denied orchestrating mass immigration fraud, saying clients were expected to review applications before signing and that her firm pursued only lawful immigration options. Which visa programmes are involved? The allegations centre on two humanitarian immigration programmes: Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) Despite its name, VAWA protections apply to all genders. Certain abused spouses, children and parents of US citizens or lawful permanent residents may self-petition for immigration benefits without relying on the abusive family member. T Visa The T non-immigrant visa is available to victims of severe forms of human trafficking who assist law enforcement in investigating or prosecuting trafficking offences, subject to statutory requirements.

Both programmes were created to protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation and prevent abusive relationships from being used to control immigration status. Why are these visas vulnerable to misuse? Immigration lawyers say humanitarian visa programmes often rely heavily on personal testimony, counselling records and other evidence that may not resemble conventional documentary proof. Because many genuine victims lack police reports or formal records, immigration authorities allow a broader range of evidence. While this makes the system more accessible for survivors, experts say it can also be exploited by unscrupulous advisers who fabricate or exaggerate claims. How could this affect immigrants?

The immediate impact could be severe for thousands of applicants. Some former clients claim they only discovered alleged false statements years later when applying for permanent residence or attending green card interviews. Others say they are now facing removal (deportation) proceedings after immigration authorities questioned inconsistencies in their applications.<sup>1</sup> Volunteer immigration lawyers are now helping affected clients recover their files and determine whether corrections or new applications may be necessary. Why is the case significant? The case comes as the Trump administration has tightened scrutiny of humanitarian immigration programmes, arguing that a sharp rise in applications points to widespread fraud.

According to USCIS data cited by the Associated Press: Domestic violence-based petitions increased from nearly 15,000 in fiscal 2020 to more than 53,000 by fiscal 2025. Human trafficking visa applications rose from about 1,000 to over 37,000 during the same period. In late 2025, USCIS announced changes to strengthen fraud detection and narrow eligibility criteria for certain humanitarian programmes. Advocacy organisations argue that while fraudulent legal practices should be prosecuted, making humanitarian visas harder to obtain could discourage genuine victims of abuse from seeking protection. What does this mean for immigrants? The case serves as a reminder that applicants should: