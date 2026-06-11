US revokes hundreds of visas in global crackdown on 'birth tourism'

The United States has announced a global crackdown on what it calls illegal “birth tourism” schemes, revoking hundreds of visas and warning that visitor visas cannot be used to secure American citizenship for a child.

In a series of posts on X on Wednesday, the State Department said it was “defending the integrity of US citizenship by ending illegal birth tourism schemes” and taking enforcement action across multiple regions.

The department said some visa holders had also been permanently barred from entering the US.

What did the US announce?

The State Department drew a hard line on the use of visitor visas.

“No foreigner is permitted to obtain a visitor visa for the primary purpose of acquiring US citizenship for a child by giving birth in the US,” the department said. Authorities outlined embassy-led investigations across three regions. In West Africa, the State Department said a US embassy uncovered “a sophisticated birth tourism network” involving more than 100 foreign nationals. According to the post, the group allegedly relied on fraudulent documents and visa “fixers” to obtain visas and travel to the US for childbirth. “We shut it down, revoked these foreign nationals’ visas, and are coordinating with local authorities to systematically identify and cut off any similar operations,” the department said.

In Europe, officials said one embassy identified more than 400 suspected birth tourism cases since 2024. Investigators linked those cases to at least six companies that allegedly coached applicants on how to answer visa interview questions, arranged housing in the United States and coordinated delivery plans. The State Department said visas were revoked and “several fraudsters” were permanently banned from travelling to the US. Separately, in North Africa, one US embassy revoked more than 100 visas issued to parents who allegedly travelled mainly to give birth so their children could obtain US citizenship. The department added that consular officers worked with law enforcement agencies and used data analytics to identify networks abusing the visa system.

What is birth tourism? It is to travel to another country with the intention of giving birth there so the child becomes eligible for citizenship. The US grants birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment, meaning most children born on American soil automatically become US citizens regardless of their parents’ nationality. However, US immigration authorities distinguish between entering the country legally and obtaining a visa primarily for the purpose of childbirth linked to citizenship benefits. Giving birth in the US is not illegal in itself. The issue, according to American visa policy, is whether applicants accurately disclose their purpose of travel and meet the conditions attached to a visitor visa.