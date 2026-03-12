US student visas plunge: Only 12,776 F-1 approvals for Indians in 2025

The number of international students travelling to the United States dropped far more sharply last year than many had realised, according to data released by the US Department of State last week.

Between May and August 2025 - a crucial window for university enrolments - the United States issued 97,000 fewer F-1 student visas worldwide. That marked a 36 per cent decline compared with the same period in 2024.

For Indian students, the fall was even steeper. Only 12,776 visas were issued.

F-1 visas are the main non-immigrant visas that allow international students to pursue full-time studies at accredited US universities and colleges. For decades, the visa has also been the usual pathway into the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, which lets graduates work in the United States for up to three years in STEM fields and often leads to longer-term work visas.

Visa numbers drop ahead of fall session Data from the State Department shows that only 12,776 F-1 visas were issued to Indian students during June and July 2025, compared with 41,336 during the same months in 2024. These months are normally the busiest period for student visa processing because most American universities begin their fall semester in August or September. Monthly figures reveal how quickly the numbers declined. June 2025: 10,695 visas issued July 2025: 2,081 visas issued August 2025: 2,389 visas issued In comparison, the highest monthly figure in 2024 was 26,731 visas issued in June. June 2023 alone saw 40,224 visas granted to Indian students.

Pandemic surge begins to reverse Student visa approvals had risen sharply after the Covid-19 pandemic as international travel resumed. The number of F-1 visas issued to Indian students during June and July increased from 40,194 in 2021 to 62,229 in 2022, and reached 72,027 in 2023. The numbers began to decline in 2024, when 41,336 visas were issued during the same months. The drop then deepened sharply in 2025. Early signs of decline in 2025 The slowdown had already begun earlier in the year. Between March and May 2025, only 9,906 F-1 visas were issued to Indian students. That was the lowest level for those months since the pandemic and a 27 per cent decline compared with the previous year.

By the time the peak visa season arrived, the fall had become far more pronounced. China also sees decline China also recorded a fall in student visas during the same months, though the decline was smaller. Chinese students received 17,025 visas in June and July 2025, about 56 per cent fewer than in 2024. Despite the drop, that number remained higher than the 12,776 visas issued to Indian students. It marked the first time since 2021 that Chinese students received more visas than Indians during this period. In 2023, for example, more than 72,000 visas were issued to Indian students during June and July, compared with 42,854 for Chinese students.

Policy changes and visa interview pause The sharp fall followed several immigration measures introduced under the administration of President Donald Trump. In late May 2025, the US State Department temporarily paused student visa interviews for several weeks. Interviews resumed on June 18. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the pause was intended to prepare for expanded vetting procedures. These included closer scrutiny of applicants’ social media activity. Soon after, the US Embassy in India asked applicants for F, M and J visas — which cover students and exchange visitors — to set their social media privacy settings to “public” so officers could review them during the vetting process.

Applicants were also asked to disclose all social media usernames used in the previous five years on their visa forms. Campus developments added to uncertainty Other developments earlier in the year had already unsettled international students. Research grants were frozen at several universities, including Harvard University and Stanford University, affecting research projects and graduate programmes. In April 2025, some international students involved in pro-Palestine campus protests or legal cases had their Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) records terminated, cancelling their legal status. Those records were later restored after lawsuits challenged the move.

Why international students matter International students play a major role in the US higher education system. They form a large share of master’s and doctoral programmes, particularly in STEM fields, and are an important source of revenue for universities. According to NAFSA: Association of International Educators, international students contributed nearly $43 billion to the US economy last year. Data from the Open Doors report shows that about 3.63 lakh Indian students were studying in the United States in the 2024–25 academic year, accounting for roughly 31 per cent of all international students in the country.

Students from China formed the second-largest group with about 23 per cent. Indian students had overtaken Chinese students to become the largest international cohort in the United States for the first time in the 2023–24 academic year. Souring student sentiment “The overall political environment in the US is already resulting in other countries like the UK becoming more attractive, and more importantly welcoming, destinations for higher studies,” Atul Gupta, Partner for Labour and Employment at Trilegal told Business Standard. He added, “An F-1 visa currently offers students the ability to stay in the US for Optional Practical Training for a couple more years, and this talent pool is hired by US-based employers without going through the H-1B process. While the changes in H-1B do impact long-term career aspirations for most students, their access to training and experience in the US after graduation still remains available through the OPT programme.”

Shantanu Gangal, Co-founder and Chief Executive of Prodigal, a Silicon Valley startup, said the new H-1B fee had altered the calculation for many students. “The $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas makes the traditional pathway of pursuing an MBA or master’s in the US much harder to justify. For many students, the return on investment won’t add up when sponsorships become more selective and debt levels remain high. I’ve experienced this first-hand. My H-1B visa wasn’t picked three times, and I know the anxiety and uncertainty that comes with it,” he told Business Standard. Meanwhile, the US government has begun reviewing the OPT programme, which allows international students to work in the country after graduation, citing concerns about its impact on American workers, possible fraud and national security.