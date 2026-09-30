US to more than double EB-5 visa fees for immigrant investors from Nov 30

The US has decided to drastically increase fees for immigrants seeking to invest in America and eventually claim permanent residency under the EB-5 investor programme which remains one of the most reliable ways for Indian entrepreneurs and families to obtain Green Card.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) finalised a rule on Tuesday that seeks to more than double the fees for applying to the EB-5 visa. The rule will be effective from November 30.

The US EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme grants permanent residency (a Green Card) to foreign investors and their immediate families who invest capital into a US commercial enterprise and create 10 full-time jobs for American workers.

The filing fee for Form I-526, used by standalone investors, will rise from $3,675 to $7,615. The fee for an initial Form I-526E petition, used by investors participating through an approved regional centre, will increase from $3,675 to $7,850. Initial I-526 and I-526E petitions will also include a $75 technology fee. Regional-centre investors must additionally pay the programme's investor integrity fee. The fee for Form I-829, filed by investors seeking to remove conditions on their permanent resident status, will increase from $3,750 to $5,000. Charges imposed on regional centres will rise more sharply. The fee for an initial Form I-956 application seeking regional-centre designation will increase from $17,795 to $44,115.

The charge for Form I-956F, used to seek approval of an investment in a commercial enterprise, will rise to $42,675 from $17,795. The annual fee for Form I-956G will decrease from $3,035 to $2,165. The final rule also establishes Form I-527 for certain investors seeking to amend older Form I-526 petitions. The new filing will cost $10,330. Announcing the new fees, USCIS said in a press release that the agency is largely funded by the fees it charges, rather than taxes. "This means the cost of reviewing applications, conducting background checks, verifying eligibility, detecting fraud, and maintaining programme operations must be paid by those who use the immigration system," the release said.