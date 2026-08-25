US Visa Bulletin September 2026: Indian family green card wait gets shorter

Family-based green card applicants in India have seen their waiting dates move ahead, but employment-based applicants continue to face long backlogs, according to September 2026 US Visa Bulletin.

The US Department of State’s latest bulletin shows notable advances in the F1, F2B and F3 categories for Indian applicants. F2A visa remains “current”, meaning applicants in that category are not subject to a cut-off date for visa availability. By contrast, EB-2 and the unreserved EB-5 category are listed as “unavailable” for India, while EB-1 and EB-3 have seen no movement.

The bulletin, dated August 10, sets out immigrant visa availability for September 2026 and warns that some employment-based categories could face further retrogression or become unavailable before the end of the fiscal year.

Family-sponsored green card applications For Indian applicants, the F1 final action date has moved to January 22, 2020, from December 15, 2018. F1 covers unmarried sons and daughters of US citizens. F2B, covering unmarried sons and daughters aged 21 or over of US permanent residents, has advanced to August 22, 2019, from January 1, 2018. The F3 category, for married sons and daughters of US citizens, has made another significant jump to October 22, 2014, from May 15, 2012. F4, covering brothers and sisters of adult US citizens, remains stuck at November 1, 2006, showing that progress is uneven even within family-sponsored categories.

F2A, covering spouses and children of permanent residents, is listed as “current” in the September bulletin. This means there is no priority-date cut-off for the category under the relevant chart. The Dates for Filing chart has also moved forward. For India, F1 has advanced to February 1, 2020, F2B to September 1, 2019, and F3 to November 1, 2014. F2A remains current, while F4 stands at December 15, 2006. Employment-based applicants still face a long wait For Indian professionals, however, the September bulletin offers little immediate relief. The EB-1 final action date remains October 15, 2022, while EB-3 remains at January 1, 2014. EB-2 is marked “U”, meaning unavailable, as is the unreserved EB-5 category.

There is some movement in EB-4. The final action date for India has advanced to December 15, 2022, from October 15, 2022. The employment-based filing dates have remained unchanged. EB-1 stands at December 1, 2023; EB-2 and EB-3 at January 15, 2015; and unreserved EB-5 at May 1, 2024. The rural, high-unemployment and infrastructure EB-5 set-asides remain current. Why the dates matter for Indian applicants The Visa Bulletin essentially determines when an immigrant visa number can be made available to an applicant based on their priority date, category and country of chargeability. Two dates are particularly important:

Final action date: Determines when an immigrant visa or green card can actually be approved, subject to the applicable process. Date for filing: Indicates when eligible applicants may begin submitting documents, although adjustment-of-status applicants in the US must first check which chart USCIS permits them to use for that month. A date moving forward does not mean that every applicant in that category will immediately receive a green card. The applicant's priority date must fall within the applicable cut-off. Why Indian workers should not read too much into the movement The US State Department said immigrant visa availability has been affected by lower issuance rates from certain countries and other administrative actions. It has therefore advanced dates in several categories to use available numbers during fiscal 2026. However, it cautioned that retrogression could be required if demand rises, and categories could become unavailable if their annual or country-specific limits are reached.