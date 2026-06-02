Vietnam trip? New health declaration rule mandatory for tourists from July

Indians planning a holiday, business trip or transit through Vietnam may soon have an additional travel requirement to complete before boarding their flight.

Starting July 1, 2026, Vietnam will expand its health declaration requirement to cover travelers entering, leaving or transiting through the country, according to a recent government update. The move could affect tourists, business travelers, students and expatriates using Vietnam as a travel hub in Southeast Asia.

What is changing?

Under the new rules, travelers will be required to submit a health declaration within seven days before their arrival, departure or transit through Vietnam.

The Ministry of Health will determine when the requirement applies and for which infectious diseases, depending on global health developments and the risk of diseases being imported into the country.

While authorities have confirmed the upcoming requirement, they have not yet announced how travelers will submit the declaration or which digital platform will be used. Further guidance is expected in the coming weeks. Impact: "Employers and travelers should anticipate possible delays during the initial rollout period as the new requirement is implemented. Fragomen will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as additional information becomes available," said immigration firm Fragomen in a post. Pilot programme already underway Vietnam has already begun testing a similar system at one of its busiest airports. Since April 2026, foreign nationals arriving at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City have been required to complete an online declaration form within three days before arrival.