Singapore is sharpening its strategy to attract foreign professionals with specialised skills, identifying 24 shortage occupations across sectors ranging from artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and quantum computing to financial services, semiconductors, energy and agritech.

The revised Shortage Occupation List (SOL), detailed in a new employer guide released by Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in November 2026, will apply to new and renewal Employment Pass (EP) applications from January 1, 2027.

For Indian professionals looking to work in Singapore, the revised list could provide an additional route to qualifying for the country's work visa system. Eligible applicants can receive bonus points under Singapore's Complementarity Assessment Framework (COMPASS), which assesses foreign professionals seeking Employment Passes.

Certain professionals in the infocomm technology category can also qualify for a longer, five-year Employment Pass, subject to the applicable requirements. However, inclusion on the list does not guarantee a work visa. Applicants must meet specific job-duty, experience and qualification requirements, in addition to satisfying the minimum salary threshold and other Employment Pass eligibility conditions. Which occupations are on Singapore's shortage list? The revised guide identifies 24 shortage occupations across several sectors, including agritech, energy and chemicals, the green economy, financial services, infocomm technology, maritime and semiconductors. Some of the specialised roles identified include: Artificial intelligence and machine learning: AI engineers, machine learning engineers and AI researchers.

Cloud computing: Cloud architects, cloud engineers and cloud operations specialists.

Data science: Data scientists, data engineers and chief data scientists.

Cybersecurity: Digital forensics specialists, penetration testing specialists and cybersecurity professionals.

Software development: Software engineers, full-stack developers, blockchain developers and cryptography engineers.

Quantum computing: Quantum scientists and quantum engineers.

Semiconductors: Materials engineers and specialised engineering professionals.

Green economy: Carbon project managers and specialists working in carbon markets.

Agritech: Novel food biotechnologists and specialty ingredient application scientists. One of the more notable additions is the forward deployed engineer, a specialised technology professional who works directly with customers to develop and implement AI and software solutions.

According to MOM's guide, these professionals are expected to lead complex projects from problem identification and system design to solution development and deployment. They must also be able to translate business requirements into technical solutions and work across engineering, product and commercial teams. Quantum scientists and engineers are another category, reflecting Singapore's interest in developing advanced computing capabilities. Their responsibilities include designing quantum hardware, developing algorithms for quantum computers and building software components for quantum development tools. Three years of experience required for several technology roles The revised guide makes clear that professionals cannot qualify simply by holding a job title that appears on the shortage list.

Applicants must demonstrate that their actual responsibilities match the key duties specified by MOM. For instance, candidates applying under the forward deployed engineer category must have at least three years of work experience in that job title. Similar minimum experience requirements apply to several other technology occupations, including AI researchers, cloud engineers, data scientists, digital forensics specialists, penetration testing specialists, quantum scientists and software developers. The guide also specifies educational qualifications or professional registration requirements for certain occupations. For example, applicants seeking to qualify under selected agritech occupations must have relevant qualifications in areas such as bioengineering, biomedical sciences, chemical engineering or food science, or meet the prescribed work experience requirements.

The requirements vary across occupations. Some roles require both a relevant industry background and specified academic or professional credentials. How does the Shortage Occupation List help applicants? The SOL is part of Singapore's COMPASS framework, which evaluates Employment Pass applications through a points-based assessment. Candidates generally need to secure at least 40 points under COMPASS, unless exempted. The assessment considers four foundational criteria: salary, qualifications, workforce diversity and support for local employment. Additional bonus points are available for skills and strategic economic contributions. Under the C5 Skills Bonus, candidates working in eligible shortage occupations can receive 20 points. However, this is reduced to 10 points if employees of the candidate's nationality account for at least one-third of the employer's professional, managerial, executive and technical workforce.

These points can help an applicant compensate for weaker scores under other COMPASS criteria and meet the overall 40-point requirement. Importantly, candidates must still meet the minimum Employment Pass salary threshold before their COMPASS score is considered. Five-year Employment Pass for eligible technology professionals Another important benefit is the possibility of obtaining a five-year Employment Pass for eligible infocomm technology professionals. While a standard Employment Pass is generally issued for up to two years initially, qualifying professionals in eligible technology occupations can obtain a longer-duration pass. This can offer greater employment continuity to experienced technology professionals working in specialised fields. However, the longer-duration pass is not available to every occupation on the SOL. It is specifically linked to eligible infocomm technology occupations and is subject to the relevant requirements.

Singapore raises minimum salary threshold to S$6,000 Alongside the revised shortage occupation list, Singapore is increasing the minimum salary requirement for foreign professionals seeking Employment Passes. From January 1, 2027, the minimum qualifying monthly salary for new Employment Pass applications in most sectors will increase from S$5,600 to S$6,000. For financial services, the threshold will rise from S$6,200 to S$6,600. The salary requirement also increases with age. For applicants aged 45 and above, the minimum monthly salary will rise to S$11,500 from S$10,700 in most sectors and to S$12,700 from S$11,800 in financial services. The revised salary thresholds will apply to new applications from January 1, 2027, and renewals of passes expiring from January 1, 2028.

Singapore is also increasing the minimum qualifying salary for S Pass applicants. The threshold will rise from S$3,300 to S$3,600 in most sectors and from S$3,800 to S$4,000 in financial services for new applications from January 2027. The revised renewal requirements will apply from January 2028. The salary increases mean that even professionals working in occupations on the shortage list will need to meet the applicable Employment Pass salary requirements. Singapore balances foreign hiring with local talent development The revised SOL also reflects Singapore's attempt to address skill shortages while developing its domestic workforce. MOM considers three factors when deciding which occupations should be included: their strategic importance to Singapore's economic priorities, the degree and nature of labour shortages, and the industry's commitment to developing a local talent pipeline.

The list is not permanent and can change as local skill availability improves. In 2026, Singapore removed three occupations from its infocomm technology shortage list after more local workers acquired the relevant skills. This means foreign professionals cannot assume that an occupation will continue to qualify for preferential treatment indefinitely. What should Indian professionals planning to move to Singapore do? Indian professionals considering a move to Singapore should first check whether their occupation appears on the revised list and whether their actual job responsibilities match the duties specified by MOM. They should also verify the experience, educational qualification and professional registration requirements for their particular occupation.