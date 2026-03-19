West Asia crisis: 2.6 lakh return to India since Feb 28, govt to aid more

Amid the escalating West Asia conflict, the government on Wednesday said around 2.6 lakh people have returned from the region to India since February 28.

At an inter-ministerial briefing here on the West Asia situation, Additional Secretary (Gulf), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Aseem R Mahajan, said that on Wednesday, around 70 flights were expected to operate from various airports in the UAE to different destinations in India.

The flight situation is "reassuring," he said. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal spoke about a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday.

"The two leaders discussed the current situation in West Asia. The prime minister reiterated India's strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure," he said. The two leaders agreed on the importance of "ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," Jaiswal said. "Both leaders will continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region," the MEA spokesperson said. This was for the second time Modi spoke to the UAE President since the US-Israel combine launched an attack on Iran on February 28.

Tehran has retaliated by attacking several Gulf countries hosting US military bases. The Indian Embassy in Tehran is aiding Indian nationals, especially students, Jaiswal said. Many more Indians have expressed the wish to cross the Iranian border to go to Armenia and Azerbaijan, he said. "Our embassy has issued an advisory and we appeal to all to follow them to ensure safe transit across Iran-Armenia and Iran-Azarbaijan borders," he added. On a query on the supply of fuel to some of the neighbouring countries of India, the MEA spokesperson said, "This particular question I have already addressed before. I would like to reiterate that we have received these requests, and we are examining those requests, keeping in mind our own requirements and availability." Mahajan said the MEA "continues to monitor developments" in the Gulf and the West Asia region "very closely".

"We continue to assist seafarers, stranded Indian nationals and short-time visitors for visas, consular services, and logistical support wherever required... We have made special efforts to help Indian students in the Gulf region," he said. Since February 28, around 2.6 lakh passengers have returned from the region to India, Mahajan told reporters. He said that the missions in the regions have reached out to schools, including those affiliated with the CBSE. The class 10 exam on Sunday was cancelled, as was the class 12 exam, he said. The ICSE and Kerala board exams have also been cancelled, he said.

"The respective boards will announce the formulation and determination of marks in these cases in due course," the additional secretary (Gulf) in the MEA said. He added that in Tehran, the Indian Embassy has facilitated the relocation of several Indian students. On the flight situation, Mahajan said, while there have been operational closures in some countries, "overall the flight situation continues to improve" with additional flights operating. On March 17, around 70 flights operated from airports in the UAE to India. Today, around 70 flights are expected to operate from various airports in the UAE to different destinations in India, he said.