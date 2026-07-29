1 officer, 1 car: Govt bars multiple vehicle allotments for bureaucrats

The Union government has barred senior bureaucrats from being allotted more than one official staff car, even if they hold additional charge of another ministry, department, public sector undertaking (PSU) or autonomous body, in a move aimed at curbing misuse of government vehicles and tighten expenditure controls.

In a recent Office Memorandum (OM), the Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance directed all Union ministries and departments to implement the 'One Entitled Officer, One Official Car' policy with immediate effect. The latest directive follows the Master Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Expenditure on September 1, 2022, which comprehensively reviewed and consolidated the Centre's instructions on the use of staff cars in government offices.

What is the 'One Entitled Officer, One Official Car' policy? The 'One Entitled Officer, One Official Car' policy aims to prevent duplication in the allotment of official vehicles and ensure efficient utilisation of government resources. Under the revised norms, an officer who is already entitled to an official staff car cannot be sanctioned another government vehicle merely because they have been given additional charge of another ministry, department, PSU or autonomous organisation. Instead, such officers will be required to use the official vehicle already allotted to them. The government has clarified that holding multiple official positions will not create an entitlement to multiple staff cars.