Several foreigners among 21 killed in hotel fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar

A massive fire broke out in a bed and breakfast hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday, killing at least 21 people.

Several of those killed are foreigners, mainly from Central Asia and Africa, officials said.

Earlier in the day, officials said the fire started in Lemon Green Restaurant at 8.45 am. Police later clarified that the blaze was actually at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani in the congested Malviya Nagar area.

More than 40 people were rescued and rushed to hospital where 21 were declared brought dead. There are fears that the death toll might rise further as several of those injured are critical.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire incident in Malviya Nagar here and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of each of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured. "The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," PM Modi said in a post on X. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also condoled the loss of lives in the Malviya Nagar fire incident.

A massive fire broke out in a bed and breakfast hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday, killing at least 21 people. Several of those killed are foreigners, mainly from Central Asia and Africa, officials said. In a post on X, Sandhu said he was "Deeply distressed by the tragic fire at a hotel in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar. My thoughts and condolences are with the families of the deceased, and I join all in praying for the swift recovery of those injured." Condoling the loss of lives, the chief minister said, "I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and for strength & courage to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy." Gupta said the Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation. All necessary medical assistance and support are being extended to the affected families, she said.