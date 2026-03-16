10 patients dead in fire at Odisha's Medical College, PM expresses grief

At least 10 patients died and 16 others, including five patients and 11 staff, sustained severe burn injuries in a devastating fire tragedy at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, in the early hours of Monday.

This triggered panic inside one of the state’s largest government healthcare facilities, prompting demands for a high-level probe into possible lapses in fire safety systems.

Sources said, the blaze was reported around 3 am inside the Trauma Care ICU, where several critically ill patients were undergoing treatment. Hospital authorities, staff and firefighters rushed to the spot and began emergency evacuation of patients as smoke spread through the unit.

There were 15 patients, including two women, admitted to the 22-bed ICU at the time of the incident. Many of them were on ventilator and oxygen support. The condition of the patients made evacuation difficult as medical teams struggled to shift them quickly to other wards and intensive care units within the hospital. While three patients had already died after the fire broke out, seven reportedly lost their lives during the evacuation process, sources informed Business Standard. The deceased have been identified as Ramesh Chandra Parida (45), Abdul Satar (80) and Gouranga Charan Barik (40) of Cuttack, Madhusudan Dalai (56) of Balasore, Krushna Chandra Biswal (75) of Jajpur, Rabindra Das (30) and Menaka Rout (70) of Kendrapara, Cheru Parida (100) of Angul, Md Nyum (35) of Bhubaneswar and Dasru Munda (65) of Keonjhar.

The patients who sustained severe injuries are Maheswar Mahata (55) of Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal, Suman Kumar Sahoo (30) of Angul, Dayanidhi Majhi (45) of Balasore, Kalyani Mallick (11) of Bhadrak and Pabitra Tisari (20) of Koraput. While Tisari has been shifted to the Ortho ICU, the remaining four have been readmitted to the medicine ICU in the same hospital. The medical college has a dedicated fire service unit, which initiated firefighting operations before additional personnel from the Odisha Fire and Emergency Service in Cuttack rushed to the spot. At least three fire tenders and over 30 fire personnel were deployed to control the blaze and assist with rescue efforts.

During the evacuation operation, about 11 hospital staff members reportedly sustained burn injuries while attempting to rescue patients from the ICU. Though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be officially confirmed, preliminary reports indicate that an electrical short circuit might have triggered the blaze. Soon after the incident, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi rushed to the hospital and inspected the affected unit. He reviewed the situation in the presence of senior officials, including Health Secretary Aswathy S and Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh. Confirming the casualties, the chief minister expressed deep grief over the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the family members of each deceased patient. He also ordered a judicial inquiry into the tragedy and directed officials to ensure that other ICU patients are shifted to safe locations and provided the best possible treatment.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also expressed grief. “Deeply distressed by the loss of lives in the tragic fire incident at a hospital in Cuttack, Odisha. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” Murmu posted on a social media platform. PM Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the patients and hospital staff injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). “The mishap at a hospital in Cuttack is deeply painful. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the PMO posted on X quoting the PM.

Serious concerns over effectiveness of fire safety mechanisms flagged The incident has sparked serious concerns over the effectiveness of fire safety mechanisms in the hospital, particularly the functioning of sprinkler systems and emergency response protocols. Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous alleged major lapses in the hospital’s fire safety preparedness and demanded a high-level inquiry into the tragedy. “This is probably the first incident of this magnitude caused by a glitch that resulted in the deaths of so many people in SCB Medical College, the state’s premier hospital. It is extremely serious. A high-level judicial inquiry along with strict action is necessary,” she said.

Firdous also emphasised the need for regular inspection and proper training of staff to handle emergency situations. “According to the prevailing guidelines, all fire safety systems are supposed to be checked every six months. Whether these checks were carried out and how the system can be strengthened should be examined. There were clear lapses in the existing fire safety measures and staff should be recruited based on proper training rather than references,” she demanded. Echoing similar concerns, Cuttack Mayor Subhas Singh expressed grief over the incident and urged the state government to conduct a thorough investigation. “We are deeply saddened by the incident. In my career, we have never witnessed such a tragedy here. There appears to be some negligence, and we have requested the Odisha government to conduct a proper inquiry. Certain lapses also delayed the shifting of patients. Stern measures must be taken, and a dedicated cell for security and safety should be created,” he said.