113 arrested over violence during drivers' protest in Bhubaneswar: Police

Odisha Police have so far arrested 113 people for their alleged involvement in the violence during a protest of app-based cab and auto-rickshaw drivers and motorcycle riders in Bhubaneswar, officials said on Thursday.

While 113 people have been arrested and forwarded to the court, another 60 detained people have been released on bond of good behaviour, a police officer of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate said.

The police have also seized 354 vehicles for violating norms, he said.

So far, seven FIRs have been registered against the protesters at Kharvel Nagar police station here in this connection with the violence.

"Anyone taking law into their hands will be dealt with strictly as per law," he added.

Drivers and riders registered with various online ride-hailing platforms began a cease-work on August 17, pressing for the fulfilment of their seven-point charter of demands, including a fare hike, reduction in application fees, social security and other benefits. Hundreds of auto-rickshaws and taxis took out a rally from Raj Mahal Square and parked their vehicles along Mahatma Gandhi Marg, blocking the road and disrupting traffic movement in the Master Canteen and railway station areas on Wednesday. When police personnel tried to persuade the protesters to clear the road, the agitators allegedly turned violent and suddenly pelted the personnel with stones, a police officer said.

Protesters also allegedly vandalised three police vans and several buses during the agitation, he said. At least 13 police personnel, including the inspector-in-charge of Capital police station, sustained injuries in the face-off, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Additional Commissioner of Police Narasingha Bhol said. Meanwhile, the state transport authority has initiated the process for suspension and cancellation of permits of the auto-rickshaws used to block the main road. In this regard, Bhubaneswar-1 RTO (regional transport officer) has issued show cause notices to all the registered owners and permit holders concerned. The notice has been issued to furnish information regarding the person in whose control the vehicle was at the time of the incident and whether it was used with the permission, direction or knowledge of the owner.