16 Indians killed in West Asia conflict this year, govt tells Parliament

Since the outbreak of the conflict in the West Asia this year, 16 Indian nationals, including 10 seafarers, have lost their lives in the region, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said this in response to a query from CPI(M) MP John Brittas in the Rajya Sabha.

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked the number of Indian seafarers and other Indian nationals killed, injured, stranded or evacuated due to the ongoing conflict in the West Asia.

"Since the outbreak of the conflict in the West Asia in 2026, 16 Indian nationals including 10 seafarers have lost their lives in the West Asia (one in Saudi Arabia; two in Kuwait; eight in Oman; one in Iraq; and four in UAE), and 75 Indians have been injured (32 in UAE; 24 in Oman; four in Qatar; 13 in Kuwait; one in Saudi Arabia; and one in Israel)," Singh said.

In a separate accident not related to attacks, 12 Indian nationals lost their lives in Ras Laffan gas facility in Qatar, he said. The MEA said the government, in coordination with the host governments, extended all possible assistance to the families of the deceased Indian nationals for early repatriation of the mortal remains to India. The injured Indian nationals received medical treatment in local hospitals. Indian embassies and consulates coordinated with the local authorities and the hospitals for regular updates on the health condition and extended all required assistance, viz, establishing contact with the family members, guidance on available travel options and their safe return to India, etc, the MoS said.

"In all cases involving war-zone incidents, under the DGMA Welfare Scheme (Seafarers' Welfare Fund Society - SWFS), an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh is provided. Following due diligence and verification, the amount is disbursed by the government expeditiously to the next of kin of the affected seafarers. "Seafarers covered under the Collective Bargaining Agreements signed with their respective unions are also eligible for additional war-zone compensation, by Maritime Union of India - for officers (Rs 12 lakh), or National Union of Seafarers of India - for crew (Rs 10 lakh)," he added. In response to a separate query, the minister said that since the onset of hostilities in West Asia (Middle East) in February 2026, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has facilitated the cross-border movement of 2,557 Indian nationals from Iran to Armenia/Azerbaijan for their onward travel to India.

The government estimates that there may be about 7,000 Indian nationals in Iran, which include seminary students, medical students, workers, seafarers and fishermen, Singh said. The government has raised the issues faced by Indian medical students studying in Iran, who had to return to India due to the conflict, with the Iranian authorities, and is exploring ways to mitigate the situation. Similarly, Indian nationals desiring to travel to Iran have been advised to postpone their travel plan till the situation improves, the government said. In a separate query, the MEA was asked whether the government has taken note of visa restrictions imposed on former Indian employees of the Iranian Hospital, Dubai, including a large number of healthcare professionals from Kerala.

"Government attaches high importance to the welfare and well-being of the Indian nationals living abroad. It is aware of the issues faced by over 130 Indian nationals who were working in an Iranian Hospital in Dubai due to the decision taken by the local government to close the facility," Singh said. The Indian Mission and Post in the UAE have remained engaged with the affected Indian nationals and extended all possible assistance. "The matter has also been raised with the local authorities through diplomatic channels. However, it is to be noted that decision in matters related to visa falls within the sovereign jurisdiction of any country," he added.

In a separate query, the MEA was asked whether it is a fact that, under 'Operation Checkmate', 52 persons, including 36 semi-truck drivers, were recently arrested by the United States Border Patrol, of whom 30 were Indian nationals. "As per information released on June 1, 2026 by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), during the week of 1115 May 2026, US Border Patrol agents in the State of Arizona arrested 52 individuals during 'Operation Checkmate' for allegedly being in the United States illegally, of whom 36 were driving semi-trucks," Singh said. The US statement indicated that 30 of these individuals were Indian nationals and that they had been processed in accordance with US federal law and would be deported, he said.