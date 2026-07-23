17 Delhi Metro stations to remain shut for the third day, confirms DMRC

Seventeen metro stations in central Delhi will remain closed on Friday, marking the third consecutive day of closure, in the wake of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said late on Thursday that the stations will remain closed from 7.30 am on Friday until further instructions, citing security reasons.

The stations to remain shut are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan.

The DMRC said interchange facilities will be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations.

The very same stations remained closed for prolonged periods on Wednesday and Thursday due to security arrangements linked to the protest, causing inconvenience to office-goers, students and other commuters in central Delhi. On Thursday, entry gates of three stations -- Central Secretariat, Mandi house and Rajiv Chowk -- was opened late evening after around 14 hours of closure, while remaining stations remain closed. Many passengers had to alter their travel plans, switch to alternate routes or rely on road transport amid heavy traffic congestion. Earlier, five metro stations -- Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth -- were closed for several hours on Monday as security was tightened in view of the protest.