19 die after suspected spurious liquor consumption in Nagaland: Police

At least 19 people have died allegedly after drinking spurious liquor in Nagaland, with police forming a team to trace the supply chain of suspected adulterated liquor in the state where a prohibition law has been in place since 1990.

Police said Mokokchung district reported eight deaths and Tuensang district 11 over the past two days following consumption of suspected illicit liquor.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Additional Superintendent of Police I Bunglang Chang, has been constituted to investigate the deaths and trace the source and supply chain of the suspected adulterated liquor, Senior Superintendent of Police, Vesupra Kezo, said on Saturday.