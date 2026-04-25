1984 Olympic bronze medallist Gurbax Singh Grewal passes away at 84

Former Indian men's hockey team player Gurbax Singh Grewal, a member of the bronze medal-winning squad at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, passed away on Friday evening at the age of 84 following a heart attack.

Grewal breathed his last at his residence in Zirakpur, near Chandigarh. The 1984 Olympics bronze medallist was born on April 1, 1942, in Lyallpur (now Faisalabad in Pakistan). Grewal was known as a pacey forward who represented India at the Mexico City Olympics in 1968, where the team secured a bronze medal.

He also had the rare distinction of playing alongside his brother, Balbir Singh Grewal, at the same Olympic Games, marking a special moment in Indian hockey history, according to Olympics.com.