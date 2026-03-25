2 killed, 23 injured after bus overturns in central Delhi; driver detained

Two passengers were killed and 23 others injured after a sleeper bus overturned near Hanuman Mandir in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area early Wednesday, an official said.

Around 1 am, Karol Bagh police station received a PCR call informing that several passengers were trapped inside a bus following an accident, the official said.

The bus, with around 30 passengers on board, had arrived in the national capital from Jaipur, he said.

A police team led by the SHO of Karol Bagh, along with picket staff and night patrolling personnel, rushed to the spot and found the bus lying overturned, the official said.

"The passengers were trapped inside and crying for help," the officer added. Police personnel, Delhi Fire Services, along with locals, immediatly launched an effort to pull out the trapped passengers, he said, adding that a JCB machine nearby was roped in to help lift the bus and rescue the trapped passengers. Around 10 critically injured passengers, who were immediately rescued, were rushed to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Subsequently, 12 injured were taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and one to Lady Hardinge Medical College, the police said. Two passengers, both men, succumbed to injuries at RML Hospital, the officer said.