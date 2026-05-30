22 police, excise officials suspended in Pune hooch tragedy that killed 14

As many as 22 personnel from the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police, along with the Maharashtra excise department, have been suspended for failing to curb the illegal supply of suspected spurious liquor that claimed 14 lives, officials said on Saturday.

Eight persons, including a key bootlegger, have been arrested in connection with the tragedy that unfolded across Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune city over a span of two days, prompting the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to take over the probe.

As per an order issued by the Pune police commissionerate, senior police inspector Sanjay Mogale, attached to the Hadapsar police station, assistant police inspector Hasina Sikalgar and sub-inspector Hasan Mulani have been suspended for failing to curb the alleged illegal trade and supply of spurious liquor in the Hadapsar area.